The Cheyenne Edition this week asked Cheyenne Mountain resident Emily Jones about her role as CanCare coordinator and training leader, and what she enjoys about Colorado Springs. Here is what Jones had to say.
Where were you born?
I was born and raised in Marietta, Ga. I guess you can say I’m a 100 percent “Georgia Peach.” My family moved to Colorado Springs in 1982 due to a job transfer.
Where did you attend college?
I attended Grady Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Atlanta, graduating as a registered nurse in 1970. When I moved here, I worked at Penrose Hospital for 10 years. I attended University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Beth El College of Nursing and Health Sciences, and continued with the Nurse Practitioner program graduating in 1997 as an Adult/Geriatric NP.
What do you like best about Colorado Springs?
I fell in love with the mountains as soon as I arrived. The community is fantastic and there are so many opportunities to be a volunteer in the organizations I love to give my time to.
What is CanCare?
CanCare is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit organization located in Houston. Colorado Springs is a Chapter of CanCare. CanCare connects those going through cancer treatment with trained volunteer cancer survivors who have experienced a similar or same diagnosis and treatment plan.
How long have you been involved with CanCare?
I have been involved with CanCare since 2016. I became a trainer in 2017 after taking the volunteer training course followed by the train the trainer course in Houston. I am looking forward to building a stronger CanCare Chapter in Colorado Springs.
What advice do you have for people interested in CanCare?
If you are a cancer survivor or caregiver of a cancer survivor and feel like you are ready to give back, you can go to cancare.org to fill out an application, or for more information, call 641-6900.