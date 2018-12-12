The Cheyenne Edition this week asked area resident Charlotte Morgan, daughter of Jason and Sarah Morgan, about her hobbies, why she is looking forward to Christmas, her fascination with bears and her role as Goldilocks in in the recent Bear Creek Nature Center 3K Fun Run/Walk. Here is what the personable, but soft-spoken Charlotte, 5, had to say.
What do you like best about living in Colorado Springs?
I love the wild animals here. My favorite animal is the mountain lion. I like them because they are cute and have sharp claws.
What are your favorite hobbies?
I like drawing and I like to draw bears.
Why did you dress up like Goldilocks at the Bear Creek Nature Center Fun Run/Walk?
Because I like the story about Goldilocks and the three bears. It is one of my favorite stories. I also like bears because they’re cute and are my kind of animal.
What did you do as Goldilocks?
I carried a basket filled with porridge (instant oatmeal) packets and gave them to people.
What would you like for Christmas?
I would like some Paw Patrol characters (editor’s note: a Canadian CGI–animated television series). I like them because they’re dogs and are good guys who rescue other people who need help.
Why are you looking forward to Christmas?
Because I will get to play with my friend, Phoebe. Also, I am going to the Great Wolf Lodge (a Colorado Springs resort that offers a variety of fun family attractions including an indoor water park). They have lots of water there and I like water. I like bears, too.