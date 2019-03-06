The Cheyenne Edition this week caught up with Carlos Henton who was attending a recent career fair seeking employment as a commercial truck driver. Henton, 64, has years of experience traveling America’s highways and bi-ways, and has some amazing stories he believes readers would find fascinating. The personable Henton offering the following:
Where are you from?
I am originally from East St. Louis, Ill., and graduated from Eastside High School. I have been a Colorado Springs resident since 1989.
What college did you attend?
I completed one year of pre-law studies at State Community College in East St. Louis.
How long have you been married?
I have been married to the same woman for 23 years.
Where are you employed? What is your title and responsibilities?
Presently I am seeking employment as a commercial truck driver. I have a commercial driver’s license and love trucks and traveling the United States. Driving a truck gives me the opportunity to see and experience things many people don’t get to see. I have visited small towns and have eaten at many truck stops where the people are friendly and receptive, especially during the holiday season. That’s when people give you a tasty hot meal and tell you how much they appreciate your work as a truck driver.
What is your favorite recreational sport?
I don’t have a favorite recreational sport because I am at the age when I get sore a lot. I still occasionally run and ride my bike. Of course, my grandchildren keep me young and alive.
What do you like best about Colorado Springs?
I love the weather, four seasons and the people. Colorado Springs residents are friendly and outgoing.
What are you most thankful for?
I am most thankful for my health. I don’t have a lot of the ailments and illnesses many people my age have. Like I said, I can ride my bike whenever I want to, so I can’t complain. I have been blessed.