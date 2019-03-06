Carlos Henton
Carlos Henton is an experienced commercial truck driver seeking employment requiring his particular skills. Photo by William J. Dagendesh

 William J. Dagendesh
The Cheyenne Edition this week caught up with Carlos Henton who was attending a recent career fair seeking employment as a commercial truck driver. Henton, 64, has years of experience traveling America’s highways and bi-ways, and has some amazing stories he believes readers would find fascinating. The personable Henton offering the following:

Where are you from?

I am originally from East St. Louis, Ill., and graduated from Eastside High School. I have been a Colorado Springs resident since 1989.

What college did you attend?

I completed one year of pre-law studies at State Community College in East St. Louis.

How long have you been married?

I have been married to the same woman for 23 years.

Where are you employed? What is your title and responsibilities?

Presently I am seeking employment as a commercial truck driver. I have a commercial driver’s license and love trucks and traveling the United States. Driving a truck gives me the opportunity to see and experience things many people don’t get to see. I have visited small towns and have eaten at many truck stops where the people are friendly and receptive, especially during the holiday season. That’s when people give you a tasty hot meal and tell you how much they appreciate your work as a truck driver.

What is your favorite recreational sport?

I don’t have a favorite recreational sport because I am at the age when I get sore a lot. I still occasionally run and ride my bike. Of course, my grandchildren keep me young and alive.

What do you like best about Colorado Springs?

I love the weather, four seasons and the people. Colorado Springs residents are friendly and outgoing.

What are you most thankful for?

I am most thankful for my health. I don’t have a lot of the ailments and illnesses many people my age have. Like I said, I can ride my bike whenever I want to, so I can’t complain. I have been blessed.

