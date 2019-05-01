The Cheyenne Edition this week caught up with Cheyenne Mountain resident, Dr. Benjamin Donn, D.D.S., who serves with Word of Mouth Family Dentistry, located at 202 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., Suite E. Donn, who is known for his personable one-on-one client interaction, offered the following remarks:
Where were you born?
Los Angeles.
What brought you to Colorado Springs?
My father served in the Air force (Space Command) and we were stationed here in my early teens.
What do you like best about Colorado Springs?
Small town atmosphere nestled in the mountains.
What inspired you to go into dentistry?
I love people and working with my hands. I never imagined I would be a dentist, but God had other plans. This is my third career, if you consider a ski bum being a career. I was previously an IT professional working with Oracle Corp.
How long have you been serving with WMFD?
Five years.
What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?
The relationships with my dental family.
What do you attribute to WMFD’s growth within the community?
Exactly that, word-of-mouth. I wanted to pride myself on my reputation of a kind, fun loving, easy-going, easy-to-talk-to practitioner who genuinely cares. I want to get away from the drill and fill, always painful dentist dogma.
Where do you hope the business will be in two to five years?
Same place and same atmosphere. I plan to change with the time, but have the same attitude and home-felt atmosphere.
Do you foresee a time when WMFD will open another branch?
If God is willing to grant me the opportunity, I would love to spread my model of how I would like to be treated at a medical office.
How can clients help WMFD to better serve the community?
I love working with the public and if there is any way that I can help, I feel like it is immediately reciprocated in the interactions we share. We are here for our community whenever they need our help. It is a blessing to be in the area and we love it. To learn more about WMFD, call 576-6551.