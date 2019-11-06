The Edition this week caught up with Beary Pilgrim, who is the official Thanksgiving Day spokesbear. Like most bears, Beary loves everything about this traditional, festive holiday, particularly the pumpkin pie. He is a descendant of the first bears that celebrated Thanksgiving with the Pilgrims and Native Americans, hence his name. Beary offered these comments:
How did “Pilgrim” get its name?
Pilgrim is the name commonly used for the early settlers of the Plymouth Colony in what is now Plymouth, Mass.
What is your most humorous Thanksgiving?
I was shopping for foodstuff when I overheard a lady perusing the meat section ask a stock boy, “Do these turkeys get any bigger?” The stock boy replied “No, they’re dead.”
If pilgrims travel on the Mayflower, then what do college students travel on?
The Scholar ships.
What happened to the Pilgrim who was shot at by an Indian?
He had an arrow escape.
What would Pilgrims be most famous for if still alive today?
Their age.
Why do your pants keep falling down?
Because my belt buckle is on my hat.
Where will you be going to celebrate Thanksgiving?
To Florida to spend time with my family and go to the beach to get a Puritan.
What kind of car will you be driving?
A Plymouth, of course.
Who will be preparing the Thanksgiving feast?
Certainly, not me. My cooking is so bad my kids believe Thanksgiving was created to commemorate Pearl Harbor.
What kind of music will you and your band be performing?
Plymouth Rock.
Why did the Pilgrims; first band need a turkey?
For the drumsticks, obviously.
What is the No. 1 rule at the Thanksgiving dinner table?
No one is allowed to use “fowl” language.
How would you sum up the Thanksgiving holiday?
Late night talk show host Johnny Carson said it best with, “Thanksgiving is an emotional holiday. People travel thousands of miles to be with people they only see once a year, and then discover once a year is way too often.”