The name of my column says it all. I believe wildlife matters. I always have since I was a child. And that passion led me to my career as your local District Wildlife Manager, or DWM, for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
I cover the wild side of southwest El Paso County including the Broadmoor neighborhoods and Old Colorado City area of Colorado Springs, as well as Manitou Springs and up Ute Pass.
I’ve been a wildlife officer for more than a year. In Colorado, we are called DWM’s instead of the old fashioned “game warden” label because we do so much more than just law enforcement. We are all biologists and we spend much time doing educational programs and working closely with CPW’s aquatic and wildlife biologists to manage wildlife populations.
I am a Colorado native who grew up exploring the outdoors along the Front Range. In my opinion, there is no better place to live because we have quick access to the plains and the mountains.
I have always known that I would have a career in conservation. I earned my bachelor’s degree in Wildlife Biology from Colorado State University. I was a zookeeper for a short time, which is where I developed an obsession with birds. That’s why I most enjoy rescuing birds from herons to owls.
After serving two temporary stints with CPW, I was hired as a full-time DWM in January 2018. During my first year, I went through Police Officer Standards and Training and then spent the rest of the year going through various wildlife-based training.
Often I am asked: “What does a typical day look like for a District Wildlife Manager?” Truth is, there is no typical day, which makes this job so great. It never gets boring.
I’m just one of just 136 DWMs statewide and my phone can ring anytime, day or night, to respond to a crisis. It could be a bear in a dumpster, a mountain lion attacking livestock or even a deer tangled in a hammock.
I want to take a minute to remind everyone how to coexist with the wildlife that makes living in Colorado Springs so amazing.
The majority of the calls I receive have one thing in common: bears. On the west side of Interstate 25, you can find bears in every neighborhood. In my first year, I noticed some particular bear hot spots in Broadmoor Bluffs, Skyway, Quail Lake and Cheyenne Cañon.
That brings me to the city’s new trash ordinance, drafted in consultation with CPW. Please observe the ordinance, which requires everyone west of I-25 to secure their garbage inside locked buildings or use certified bear-resistant trash cans. I’m convinced we’ll save the lives of many bears if everyone follows the new ordinance and secures their garbage and waits to put their cans out after 5 a.m., as required.
There are many other things you can do, as well, to help keep yourself and bears safe.
Please keep your garage doors closed. Bears are not afraid of walking into a garage to raid a freezer. Clean and store your grills properly. Keep windows and doors closed. Bears can easily open doors to your house and car, so keep them closed and locked. Take down bird feeders until late November (this includes hummingbird feeders). You can still attract birds to your yards by planting bird-friendly flower gardens.
You may wonder: “What should I do if I see a bear?” The answer is to take a photo from a safe distance then give it some tough love and haze it. Hazing will make the bear feel uncomfortable around people and homes. You can yell at the bear, make loud noises by banging pots and pans or use an air horn.
Throwing a “rattle can” full of gravel is a great way to scare bears away. You can make your own rattle can by using a pop can, partially filling it with gravel and covering the top with tape. (This is a fun project for kids and a great way to teach them to be “bear aware” too.)
Springtime means there will be lots of baby wildlife showing up. While it is fun to see fawns playing and baby birds taking their first flights, please leave baby animals alone. Mama deer often leaves her fawns alone for hours, curled up in grass hiding in plain sight. They have no scent and it’s their natural protection from predators while the does go out to feed.
If you see a fawn by itself, do not pick it up. Let it be and mom will come back for it. We don’t want to needlessly orphan any fawns. If you are worried about a fawn, please call our CPW office at 719-227-5200 to let a wildlife officer assess the situation and determine if it is truly abandoned.
In the coming months, I’ll share more of those stories as I write about wildlife issues in our community. Got a question, problem or column idea? Please call me at 719-227-5287.
I might even answer your question in a future installment of “Wildlife Matters.”
Cassidy English holds a degree in wildlife biology from Colorado State University. She works as a district wildlife manager for Colorado Parks and Wildlife in southwestern El Paso County and Colorado Springs.