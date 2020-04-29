McDaniel College student Makayla Patterson of Colorado Springs (80906) was among 16 McDaniel students who collaborated on research with chemistry professors Dana Ferraris, Peter Craig, Stephanie Homan and Michael Polen, through McDaniel’s student-faculty collaborative summer research program.
As part of that experience, Patterson, a senior biology major, was chosen to present a research paper at the American Chemical Society annual conference in Philadelphia. The conference was canceled due to COVID-19.
Patterson completed research entitled “Constructing Co3+/Ni2+Schiff base zinc finger inhibitors” with Vanessa Velez, a senior chemistry major from Miramar, Fla., and Benjamin England, a chemistry graduate from Gambrills, Md.
The students’ research focused on antiviral, antibacterial and cancer drug development, pollution clean-up, cell and tissue imaging and ways to invigorate general chemistry lab.
Students are selected to participate in McDaniel’s 10-week student-faculty collaborative summer research program, which is supported by donors, and also provides students free housing and meals plus a stipend.
McDaniel College is located in Westminster, Md.