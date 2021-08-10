I’ve walked by the P.E.O. Chapter House property on Cheyenne Road countless times.
Even when nearby Stratton Open Space and North Cheyenne Cañon Park are filled to the brim, it’s almost always quiet.
Instead of human-made sounds, you hear the sound of Cheyenne Creek flowing. You see sunlight reflecting on its surface or leaves being carried downstream. You can spot deer grazing.
This tranquil property has been on my mind since I learned the P.E.O. had stopped using it as a retirement home and had plans to put it up for sale.
I remember asking a neighbor what the P.E.O. Chapter house was when we first moved to the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood. Was it sinister? A cult? I got a laugh in response. No, it was a retirement home.
A few years later while applying to grad school, I met with the executive director at the time and a few P.E.O. members who might sponsor me for a scholarship. Definitely not sinister.
Since then, I’ve met several other lovely P.E.O. members, and I better understand the important role they plan in supporting women’s education.
Over the last nine years of living in the Cañon, I’ve also heard stories about Stratton Park, which was located on the P.E.O. Chapter House property before the P.E.O. purchased it in 1965.
Miner and philanthropist Winfield Scott Stratton opened Stratton Park — then-named Cheyenne Park — in 1901. I’ve read descriptions that say it included a dance pavilion, a bandstand with summer concerts, picnic pavilions, ponds for swimming and fishing, gardens and playgrounds and was serviced by two streetcar lines, also owned by Stratton.
It’s hard to look at the peaceful P.E.O. property and imagine such a bustling place.
Recently, Jim Bensberg, a neighbor and former El Paso County Commissioner, led a meeting about the upcoming sale of the P.E.O. Chapter House property. As the meeting unfolded, we learned the City parks department wanted to purchase the property. Many ideas were voiced about how the property might be used, but everyone who spoke was in favor of preserving the property and not developing it.
According to the history page on the P.E.O. Chapter House website, when the P.E.O. purchased the property, the Myron Stratton Home Trustees required approval of the architectural design for any structure built on the site, that the property not be subdivided, and that the landscape be altered as little as possible. They too didn’t want the property widely developed.
Now, this historic property is for sale. And, each time I walk by it, I wonder what will happen.
Will the City purchase it and partner with an organization like Rocky Mountain Field Institute to preserve it?
Or will a developer buy it and erect buildings on the last parcel of historic Stratton Park?
Only time will tell, but I’m rooting for the former. May Stratton Park become a park again.
Joanna Zaremba is a movement, mindfulness, and mindset coach. She gives people the practical tools and support they need to deal with stress, doubt and pain, so they feel good, can access their own answers, and take action toward what matters most. She has lived in the Cheyenne Cañon neighborhood since 2012. She can be reached at joannazaremba@gmail.com.