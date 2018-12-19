When one of the most prestigious high school band programs in the state needed a director, it turned to an educator/musician/conductor who has a lifetime of experience in the realm of music.
“I’m super honored to be here,” said Genice Matzke, who this year began serving as the band director at Cheyenne Mountain High School. “The school has a program I’ve admired for years and years, and I want to continue the path of excellence it’s on.”
Not only is Matzke joining a top-rated program at CMHS, she’s also replacing a highly respected music educator, Jack Yonce, who retired last spring after 21 years of guiding the Cheyenne Mountain program to numerous awards.
“Jack is a special person, and we’ve been friends for many years,” Matzke said. “My computer has a file called the ‘Yonce File’ that’s full of notes and information he left for me. He’s made my transition to Cheyenne Mountain a smooth one.”
Though new to CMHS, Matzke is no stranger to the Colorado Springs area. For the last 11 years, she was the music director at Liberty High School in District 20 where she built the school’s band program from about 90 students to include 300.
Now in her 24th year of teaching, Matzke started on her musical path when she learned to play the saxophone in fourth grade while growing up in St. Louis.
“It was a fabulous band program,” she recalled.
She began playing the bassoon in high school and then the piano while she studied music education at the University of Missouri at St. Louis.
“I’ve always loved playing music, loved the challenge of playing difficult music and loved the social aspects of bands,” she said. “The longer I was involved in band, the more I realized I wanted to be a music teacher.”
She taught school in St. Louis for a year before she and her husband, Rex, also a musician, moved to Greeley to continue their education at the University of Northern Colorado. She obtained a Master of Music Education degree and he earned a doctorate in jazz studies.
“We also fell in love with the mountains and the lack of humidity,” she said with a smile.
During the years following graduation, Matzke taught at several Colorado communities, including Salida and Grand Junction, and then in the Lewis-Palmer School District before moving on to Liberty High School in Colorado Springs where she remained for more than a decade.
She said her current teaching plans at Cheyenne Mountain High School are modest in that she doesn’t plan to make any major changes anytime soon.
“Obviously, the things Jack Yonce did here have worked for a long time. I’m sure that in the future I’ll be making some small changes and tweaking things, but those changes are probably more a reflection on my personality.”
Her responsibilities as director include supervising five bands: two jazz bands, a concert band, the wind ensemble and the symphonic band. She also assists in instructing the seventh grade band at Cheyenne Mountain Junior High.
“The district plan (for the music program) is to build excellence off of fundamental skills, so every day we practice the fundamentals such as scales,” she said. “I try to keep it entertaining and fun by picking high quality literature for pieces and working on those.”
Among the program’s highlights this school year are the Winter Concert, the Futures Concert for students in the sixth through eighth grades, and the symphonic band’s scheduled performance at Carnegie Hall in New York during the spring break.
The wind ensemble and symphonic bands will also participate in the Colorado High School Activities Association regional competition and likely the state competition as well.
“Everything for me this year is new, and that’s exciting,” Matzke said. “The ideas aren’t new — I’ve conducted a ton of concerts. But every place does things a little differently.”
The decision to accept the offer at Cheyenne Mountain meant Matzke would be leaving her daughter, Kateri, at Liberty, where she is a senior and intensely interested in music. However, Kateri backed her mother’s job decision.
“She said, ‘You know what? It’s one year of my life but it’s the rest of your career,’” Matzke said.