Mark Sampson's influence spread beyond the football fields and weight rooms of the Pikes Peak region. He was a teacher and mentor. A neighbor and friend. A loving father.
Sampson, better known as “Coach Sam,” died at the age of 63 in the first week of April from natural causes at his home in Woodland Park. He is survived by his daughter Athena, of Anchorage, Alaska, and his beloved dog “Maggie,” a 15-year-old rescue pit bull.
“Maggie was his true love,” Athena said with a laugh as she reflected on her father’s life.
Athena, 35, was shocked by the news of her father’s sudden death. So were Coach Sam’s friends, coworkers at Cripple Creek-Victor High School, and those he worked alongside and coached at the United States Association of Blind Athletes.
“I’m learning more and more how he helped so many people and influenced their lives,” Athena said. “I didn’t really know how deep it went until other people told me their stories.
“He left such a huge impact on so many people and he will be truly missed.”
Coach Sam was the construction technology and auto shop instructor at Cripple Creek-Victor since 2015. He was also the head of the school’s Career Technical Education department. His classroom was two doors down from Annie Durham’s, the school’s secondary performing arts instructor.
“I got to know him on different levels over the years,” Durham said. “He was known for his fist bumps. Each morning he’d say to me, ‘Let’s do this!’ I’d say, ‘Let’s get this party started!’”
Sampson was early to arrive and late to leave the school. Each morning around 7 he was outside greeting students with fist bumps and words of encouragement as they got off buses.
“He was a wonderful energy,” Durham said. “He always shied away from any recognition of his accomplishments. He was very humble. I’ve spent the last week cleaning out his classroom. It’s deeply saddening, but it’s so uplifting. Letters from former students. Photos with students. I strongly believe his spirit is very much alive. He is a guardian angel for a lot of people.”
Durham is working with Athena to plan a celebration of life service for Sampson on June 20 in Woodland Park. He would have turned 64 on June 21.
Coach Sam spent more than two decades coaching high school football at Woodland Park, Harrison, Sierra and Cripple Creek-Victor. He served as a head coach at Cripple Creek-Victor from 2014-17.
Early in the 2016 season, the Pioneers snapped a 35-game losing streak with a 65-31 victory over the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind. Coach Sam was honored as the Denver Broncos High School Coach of the Week.
“It was all about the kids with Coach Sam,” said Cripple Creek-Victor Principal Tory Richey. “He’d eat lunch in the cafeteria with them. He always tried to make them feel special.”
Around the time the COVID-19 pandemic forced Colorado schools to close in mid-March, Richey received a special gift from Coach Sam.
“He gave me a big giant tub of Purell (hand sanitizer),” Richey said with a laugh. “He said, ‘Take it home to your family.’ Who else would have a big spare giant Purell bottle but Coach Sam? Every time I use Purell I think of him.”
Coach Sam was on the Woodland Park staff in 2000 when the team was the Class 3A state runner-up. He then went to Harrison, where he served as an assistant for several years before heading to Sierra, where he served as an assistant under Joe Roskam, the current Woodland Park head coach and Sampson's longtime friend.
“I would have lunch with him in his classroom,” Roskam said. “We were both living in Woodland Park and we’d talk about life. He was just a good guy.”
Coach Sam had many passions. Among them was powerlifting. He was a state and national champion. In 2017, he competed in the Colorado Powerlifting Championships in Aurora and won his age division.
He squatted 425 pounds, bench-pressed 237 and deadlifted 425 for a total weight of 1,087 pounds. Sampson set state records in his age class and weight class.
Sampson began powerlifting in his teens around the time he joined the Army. He served in the military for 17 years, achieving the level of sergeant. He was last stationed at Fort Carson in the 1980s.
Sampson often shared the story of how he grew up in a dysfunctional home in Binghamton, N.Y., and left at the age of 14. He lived on the streets for a year, working odd jobs.
In the Army he found purpose and structure that would influence him for the rest of his life. Sampson eventually became a powerlifting coach with the United States Association of Blind Athletes, based in Colorado Springs.
“He worked with our guys all over the United States,” said Mark Lucas, executive director for USABA and longtime Woodland Park resident. “He went to the U.S. Championships and World Championships. He even helped us out in track and field, helping with the shot put and discus. Our athletes truly loved Coach Sam and he would do anything for USABA. He referred to his tight-knit family of athletes and coaches as 'Mi Familia.'"
Among the many blind powerlifters Sampson influenced was Charles King, an army veteran who lives in Philadelphia. The two met in 2009 when King came to Colorado Springs as a guest of the USABA to work out at the Olympic Training Center.
“Coach Sam took us to powerlifting at Fort Carson,” recalled King. “I got hooked. A year later I competed in the Rocky Mountain State Games for the first time and Coach Sam was right there to help me out, all of us out. He would tell me, ‘Just do what you do in the gym. Don’t pay any attention to the noise around you.’”
King eventually became a national champion powerlifter. He credits Sampson with much of his success.
“He would make you feel important and special,” King said. “You couldn’t find a person more dedicated to helping an athlete with a disability more than Coach Sam. He lifted blindfolded one time just to see what it was like for us. He put himself into a position to see how we did it.
“Losing Coach Sam has put a hole in my heart.”
Shortly after his death, a sign was placed on the fence in front of Sampson’s house by Woodland Park resident Paula Levy. It reads: “RIP Coach Sam: You Know Who Loves You.”