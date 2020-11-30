As winter approaches and funding comes into question, officials say free online reservations and personnel at the Manitou Incline are here to stay.
The Colorado Springs parks department — identified as the “single entity to take on management responsibility” in a multijurisdictional agreement made in 2011 — has been paying attendants to station at the trail’s base every day, sunup to sundown, since August. That’s been possible with COVID-19 federal relief money, what officials tapped to meet demands of Manitou Springs leaders, who closed the Incline in March under an emergency order. The reopening came after a memorandum of understanding was signed by the cities.
That federal money is set to expire at the the start of the new year, said Kurt Schroeder, Colorado Springs’ park operations and development manager.
“We will identify funds to pay for staff,” he said, “because it’s important to us, and we feel it’s important to the community, to have (the Incline) available.”
The parks department estimates that cost for 2021 at $120,000. The projection comes as the department faces potential budget cuts brought on by the pandemic, which has also spurred unprecedented visitation to city parks.
“When they don’t have enough money to tend to parks the way it is, they’re gonna put people out there for this nonsense?” asked Bill Beagle, president of the advocate Incline Friends.
The new management has garnered mixed reviews. Proponents who have regularly hiked the Incline appreciate thinned crowds; one estimate suggests morning numbers down by as much as 70% since reservations were instituted, capping hikers to 45 every half-hour. Critics, though, say the Incline has become less accessible, the bureaucracy standing in the way of a spontaneous workout.
“It’s worked great on all levels as far as I’m concerned,” said Roy Chaney, Manitou’s deputy city administrator.
As Incline-fueled frustrations over traffic and parking have mounted the past decade, Chaney was among Manitou officers tasked this year with finding solutions. He has been among representatives regularly meeting with counterparts in Colorado Springs, marking a long-sought improvement in collaboration, parties on both sides say.
“We’re very happy with the way it’s working now,” Chaney said. “But we’re also discussing if there are other, better methods. We’re not there yet, but we feel we have time and are discussing that on a regular basis on how we move forward in the future.”
Beagle noted the significant drop in demand at the Incline come winter. According to data from in-ground trail counters, the busiest days of June, July and August in 2019 saw upwards of 1,500 people. In December, January and February, the peak count was sometimes half of that.
“That begs the question of whether a reservation system is necessary,” Beagle said.
Chaney said teams have agreed to pull attendants in unsafe, wintry conditions. But “we’re trying to get people used to a new system,” he said. “And so to pull it and try to bring it back in April would just be starting over.”
Schroeder referenced the memorandum of understanding, which mandates the system to remain unless a long-term solution is reached.
For now, the Incline’s anticipated cost represented “something we do every year; there are priorities that come to the surface,” Schroeder said. “Do they displace something else? I guess. But it’s an evaluation we make whatever the situation may be. And in this case, keeping the Incline open for us is a priority.”
