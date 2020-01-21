I recall an “aha” moment as a teenager. It occurred to me that one day I would reach the year 2000 and I would be well into my 40s. I found the idea shocking and tucked the thought away as too distant to worry about. Recently a co-worker shared the same story and we both chuckled and grimaced.
I find myself facing a new decade with equal parts excitement, fear and weariness. Most of us tend to add tasks, not subtract. I think of all the things I want to accomplish in 2020 and I’m ready for a nap.
Instead of that nap, I’m challenging myself to re-examine that list and make sure it’s sprinkled with activities that bring me joy. Hiking our trails is certainly one such activity. I spoke with a friend last week who has vowed to take 52 hikes in 2020, one each week. She’s not specifying how far she’ll go or if they will be 52 different trails, only that she will set foot on a trail each and every week. I like that. Setting the bar low is less daunting and makes success more likely.
Recently we learned of a local resident who spent 2019 climbing the Manitou Incline 1,720-plus times and breaking the record. I marvel at people like that. But I’m equally impressed with people who set goals of climbing the Incline 25, 50 or 100 times or hiking to the top of three new 14ers this summer.
Years ago I met an “anti-aging” doctor. His patients are encouraged to do all the things you’d expect — eat properly, reduce alcohol intake and exercise regularly. He also requires each of them to set a “stretch” physical goal — climb a mountain, run a marathon, hike the Colorado Trail, etc.
How about a 2020 goal that brings joy and is a bit of a stretch? I’ll let you know what I come up with. I can assure you that it won’t be 100 times hiking the Incline. It might very well be 52 hikes. I vow not to count the walk between my parking lot and the office. All I need do is walk across the street and I’m on the Shooks Run Trail. But no, it must be slightly more substantive.
If you are looking for an achievable goal in 2020, there are hiking, running and cycling groups eager to connect with you. If “hindsight is 2020” here’s our chance to look forward in 2020 knowing that moving more often is a sure way to improve health.
And don’t we live in one of the best places on earth to improve our health in a beautiful and natural way?
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.