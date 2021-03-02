There is magic below your feet and adventures galore at Cave of the Winds Mountain Park. Here is a local gem to put on your “must-see” sightseeing list for a spring or summer sojourn.
I’ve always been curious about this destination, but for no particular reason, I never went there until a few weeks ago. Public Relations and Marketing Manager Trip Uhalt generously provided my husband, Ron, and me with a private tour of the cave and tickets to the attractions up-top that were open despite a recent snowstorm. Did we have fun? Absolutely!
First up was our Discovery cave tour, given by John Sanchez, who is the Cave Guide Supervisor. A trainee, Kayla Harbold, completed our foursome. We were most fortunate to have the complete attention of Sanchez, who is extremely knowledgeable about the cave, answering our barrage of questions without missing a beat.
Cave of the Winds was “discovered” in 1880 by two young schoolboys, George and John Pickett. They were exploring in the area, and crawled through a limestone crevice in the hillside, entering a large underground chamber. Early legend reveals that Native Americans knew of the cavern for a thousand years, but never entered it. They felt that the ghostly resonance of winds whooshing over two sinkholes near the entrance was the voice of the Great Spirit of the Wind warning them away.
The first public tours began in 1881, costing $1 and lasting 6-8 hours. Visitors were required to climb rope ladders and shimmy through claustrophobic passageways to discover the wonders below. The only light was provided by lanterns and candles. Cave tours have been available continuously from 1881 to the present day, making this one of Colorado’s oldest tourist attractions. In 1895 a manmade entrance was constructed, providing easier entrance for visitors, and by 1907 electric lighting was added.
Sanchez takes great pride in educating cave visitors about not only the more recent history of the cave, but about the geology and miraculous formation beginning 500 million years ago. Layers of limestone were slowly altered by rain water, carbon dioxide and carbonic acid forming passageways and caverns. Dripping water resulted in the formation of stalactites from the ceilings, stalagmites growing up from the cave floors, and flowstone sweeping along walls and ceilings. You don’t have to be a spelunker to appreciate the beautiful, delicate and intricate results millions of years in the making. It is truly a remarkable monochromatic wonderland.
Formations are carefully protected. It takes 800-1,000 years for stalactites and stalagmites to grow one inch. Other formations resemble popcorn, sea coral, straws and delicate frosted needles. Formations called Colorado Rose resemble intricate sea urchins crawling along the ceilings. Colorado Bacon is flowstone that in one place has grown to be four feet long. Rare helictites look like curly fries or clumps of worms.
As we climbed steps, wound through passageways and visited various cave-rooms, Sanchez informed us there are no bat colonies in Cave of the Winds. Cave dwellers do include millipedes and spiders. The lampshade or chandelier spiders spin webs shaped like lampshades and consume mold for nourishment.
Although the cavern is the original star of Cave of the Winds Mountain Park, on the surface there is a fantastical playground to entertain all ages. I tried out the Wind Walker Challenge Course that hovers on the edge of Williams Canyon. You maneuver across a maze of beams, ladders and ropes while in a full body harness. Believe me, it’s a thrill! Next stop was the Bat-A-Pult, a roundtrip swing ride that zips you out over Williams Canyon at 40 mph. A climbing wall is available for the adventurous.
Due to the pandemic and winter weather, a number of exciting attractions were not available the day of our visit, but I definitely plan to go back to try them out. The Magic Lantern Virtual Reality Theatre, Terror-dactyl (that launches riders 150 feet into the canyon at 100 mph), and the Frontier Zip Line were temporarily closed. And this isn’t even a complete list of everything you can do. Check out caveofthewinds.com to explore all activities and attractions.
To get a taste of this true gem located off Highway 24 just outside Manitou Springs, drive up the winding and incredibly scenic mountain road, stroll around a bit, relax in the cavernous glassed-in dining area overlooking the forever views of Williams Canyon, and you will be instantly smitten.
