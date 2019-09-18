Following his State of the City address Thursday, Mayor John Suthers presented the Spirit of the Springs Lifetime Achievement Award to Katherine “Kathy” Loo for her service to the Colorado Springs community.
The Spirit of the Springs award is presented once a year and its recipients are recognized for notable achievements and lifelong contributions to the City of Colorado Springs.
Loo, 80, was born in Montana and moved to Colorado Springs in 1961 after she married Dusty Loo. Kathy Loo immediately became involved in the community, serving on the city council for six years and investing her time and money in various organizations, including The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College and The Nature Conservancy. She is also the co-developer of Blue Dot Place, the first downtown apartment complex in 60 years.
“What an honor to shine a light on Kathy’s tremendous contributions to our community,” Suthers said. “She has dedicated her time, talent and treasure to countless organizations and is still making a significant impact today, with an emphasis on the arts and the environment.”
Kathy Loo was married to Dusty Loo, co-founder of Loo Art and Current until his passing in 2001. She has been married to Jim Raughton for more than 10 years. They both enjoy civic and philanthropic work, traveling and spending time with their children and grandchildren.
To see her tribute video, visit vimeo.com/358167535.