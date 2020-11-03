Travelers anxious to escape pandemic restrictions packed U.S. 24 this summer and fall heading west into the mountains and turning the road through Woodland Park into a parking lot at times.
The weekend rush hour traffic tended to start a day earlier this year as more people headed into the mountains early, said Paul Magnuson, owner of Team Telecycle in Woodland Park. His business faces the highway and he can always see how cars are flowing by.
“Thursday is the new Friday,” he said. Although the traffic doesn’t bother him too much.
“I see nothing but dollar signs driving by,” he said.
How the traffic congestion this summer along the corridor compared to years past is unknown because the Colorado Department of Transportation halted traffic counts due to the pandemic, said Jason Nelson, a traffic engineer with the agency. Traffic likely was less concentrated on Fridays and Sundays than it has been in years past though, he said.
Nevertheless, as the population and congestion swells, Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers says the region has got to be thinking about expanding and improving highways, noting the state doesn’t have funding to tend to all the needs.
In U.S. 24’s case, it needs to be expanded both east and west. Long-term plans also call for an overpass over Ridge Road in western Colorado Springs and new interchanges at Eighth and 21st streets, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation. Overpasses like those in the plans can cost millions of dollars, and he thinks its unlikely the city can rely on state funds, he said.
CDOT is facing $3.2 billion in unfunded projects over the next 10 years and a lack of funding has been a chronic problem for the state, according to its long-term plans. The agency says it’s hurting financially because one of its main revenue sources, the state’s 22-cent-per-gallon gas tax, hasn’t increased since 1991.
In addition, two ballot questions asking voters to raise money for transportation failed in 2018.
The Pikes Peak Regional Transportation Authority, which collects a 1% sales tax on all goods and services in the county, can provide some matching funds for highway projects but it is not enough, Suthers said.
“We’re going to have to be really creative,” he said. “I have more confidence in the locals being able to come with some money.”
Congestion near Manitou
Manitou Cliff Dwelling visitors heading back out to U.S. 24 can face a barrage of traffic with no traffic light to provide a break in the flow and that has proved dangerous, said Michele Hefner, general manager of the attraction.
In one case in recent years, a minivan full of Girl Scouts was hit because the driver had eased out a bit too far trying to see around traffic trying to get into the Cliff Dwellings, she said.
Other drivers have also been broadsided trying to turn left at the intersection, Hefner said.
“It’s just very intense. In the summertime, it’s even worse,” she said.
The risk drivers take at the intersection can also be emotional for her when she hears horns or the sounds of a crash from her business, she said.
“It weighs heavy on your heart,” Hefner said.
Over five years through 2019, 29 accidents happened at or near the intersection and of those 12 were in the intersection or intersection related, CDOT data shows. Six of those accidents were broadsides, according to the data. Along the corridor from Colorado Springs to Woodland Park, 661 crashes have happened from 2015 through 2019, CDOT data shows.
The Cliff Dwellings has put up a sign encouraging drivers to turn right onto the highway when traffic is bad, she said. Drivers who need to go into Colorado Springs who take the suggestion generally turn around at Cave of the Winds intersection, she said.
Hefner would like to see a traffic light to help solve the problem rather than a right-in and right-out only infrastructure for drivers that would likely cause more problems, she said. For example, eliminating left turns for those headed west would make it tricky for those people to get into the business. They would likely need to go into Manitou to turn around, she said.
Manitou Mayor John Graham said the city is asking CDOT for a solution at the Cliff Dwellings intersection that would look similar to the intersection of U.S. 24 and Ridge Road. The configuration allows westbound drivers to get into Red Rock Open Space, but those leaving the open space must make a right.
Nelson said the Cliff Dwellings intersection has been evaluated in 2017 and 2019 for a traffic light and hasn’t qualified either time.
Canyon hazards
The state categorizes a few miles of U.S. 24 west of Cave of the Winds as an area with “high potential for accident reduction,” the least safe of four categories the state uses to evaluate roadways.
The road’s curves, canyon walls and open center contribute to this rating, Nelson said.
“Currently, on the books, there is no solution to that,” he said.
Cyclists regularly brave the canyon on their way between Colorado Springs and Woodland Park even though there isn’t a shoulder for them in some areas and they must navigate three blind curves, Magnuson said.
“You kind of sprint around those corners hoping nobody hits you,” he said.
CDOT doesn’t have any upcoming plans to improve cycling infrastructure along the highway, Nelson said.
Woodland Park congestion
This month, the state retimed the traffic signals through Woodland Park to help smooth out traffic and keep it moving through, Nelson said.
However, the pedestrian crossing in the middle of town is triggered as people arrive at the intersection and so it may still disrupt the flow, he said.
Solving the town’s traffic congestion could require a highway bypass that has long been discussed as a potential solution.
Woodland Park City Engineer Robyn Brown said the city is still planning for a bypass in the coming decades that would allow the downtown corridor to become more welcoming to pedestrians and offer more parking.
“We know it needs to happen,” she said.
The route could turn west near Safeway and reconnect with the existing Highway on the west end of town. But private property must be acquired to build the bypass and there is no current funding for the project that will likely cost tens of millions, Brown said.
