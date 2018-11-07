This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1211 Florence Ave… $179,900
1006 Saturn Drive… $280,000
1103 Neptune Drive… $327,000
628 Pinon Drive… $349,000
27 W. Brookside St... $354,700
80906
1647 Maxwell St… $200,000
711 San Clemente Drive… $255,000
426 Cobblestone Drive… $275,000
183 Stratmoor Drive… $280,000
3930 Hickory Hill Drive… $296,400
405 Valley Way… $300,000
3785 Hickory Hill Drive… $307,000
1415 Gumwood Drive… $328,500
3365 Ashwood Circle… $340,000
17 Newport Circle… $370,000
62 Woodbridge Drive… $375,000
620 Maroonglen Court… $467,000
2759 Rigel Drive… $537,500
1710 Brantfeather Grove… $899,700
500 Penrose Blvd… $1,500,000