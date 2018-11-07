This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 17-23. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1211 Florence Ave… $179,900

1006 Saturn Drive… $280,000

1103 Neptune Drive… $327,000

628 Pinon Drive… $349,000

27 W. Brookside St... $354,700

80906

1647 Maxwell St… $200,000

711 San Clemente Drive… $255,000

426 Cobblestone Drive… $275,000

183 Stratmoor Drive… $280,000

3930 Hickory Hill Drive… $296,400

405 Valley Way… $300,000

3785 Hickory Hill Drive… $307,000

1415 Gumwood Drive… $328,500

3365 Ashwood Circle… $340,000

17 Newport Circle… $370,000

62 Woodbridge Drive… $375,000

620 Maroonglen Court… $467,000

2759 Rigel Drive… $537,500

1710 Brantfeather Grove… $899,700

500 Penrose Blvd… $1,500,000

