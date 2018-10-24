This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 3–9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

18 Mckinley Place… $280,000

903 Zodiac Drive… $340,000

80906

4249 Prestige Point… $210,000

4560 Canonwood Road… $217,500

501 Catalina Drive… $225,000

569 S Kearney Ave… $250,800

1909 Cascade Lane… $334,000

1168 Whistler Hollow Drive… $345,000

10 Westmark Ave… $363,200

4411 Songglen Circle… $385,000

5025 Farthing Drive… $403,000

820 Loma Point… $430,000

32 Jessana Heights… $495,000

1035 Bayfield Drive… $499,500

5724 Adrienne Court… $660,000

487 Mountain Pass View… $896,000

4790 Longwood Point… $1,190,000

Tags

Load comments