This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 3–9. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
18 Mckinley Place… $280,000
903 Zodiac Drive… $340,000
80906
4249 Prestige Point… $210,000
4560 Canonwood Road… $217,500
501 Catalina Drive… $225,000
569 S Kearney Ave… $250,800
1909 Cascade Lane… $334,000
1168 Whistler Hollow Drive… $345,000
10 Westmark Ave… $363,200
4411 Songglen Circle… $385,000
5025 Farthing Drive… $403,000
820 Loma Point… $430,000
32 Jessana Heights… $495,000
1035 Bayfield Drive… $499,500
5724 Adrienne Court… $660,000
487 Mountain Pass View… $896,000
4790 Longwood Point… $1,190,000