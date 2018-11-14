This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 24–30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1206 Bristol Ave……………...$209,300

1723 Portland Gold Drive…..$315,000

1003 Oxford Lane…………...$482,500

62 Cheyenne Blvd…………...$528,400

434 Eclipse Drive………….$1,079,200

80906

1302 Willshire Drive………...$200,000

605 San Fernando Place……..$203,000

1408 Maxwell St……………..$220,000

3805 Red Cedar Drive……....$242,400

1080 Crosstrail Drive………..$259,000

691 Gilcrest Road…………....$310,000

3784 Blue Merion Court……$320,000

64 Woodbridge Drive……….$389,800

3725 Becket Drive…………...$461,000

33 Lake Ave…………………..$482,600

270 Paisley Drive…………….$550,000

706 Orion Starview………….$657,000

1044 Manor Gate Point……..$657,000

