This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 24–30. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1206 Bristol Ave……………...$209,300
1723 Portland Gold Drive…..$315,000
1003 Oxford Lane…………...$482,500
62 Cheyenne Blvd…………...$528,400
434 Eclipse Drive………….$1,079,200
80906
1302 Willshire Drive………...$200,000
605 San Fernando Place……..$203,000
1408 Maxwell St……………..$220,000
3805 Red Cedar Drive……....$242,400
1080 Crosstrail Drive………..$259,000
691 Gilcrest Road…………....$310,000
3784 Blue Merion Court……$320,000
64 Woodbridge Drive……….$389,800
3725 Becket Drive…………...$461,000
33 Lake Ave…………………..$482,600
270 Paisley Drive…………….$550,000
706 Orion Starview………….$657,000
1044 Manor Gate Point……..$657,000