This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 10–16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
412 Yucca Drive………………………………$400,000
80906
1336 Canoe Creek Drive……………………$270,000
533 Sinton Ave……………………………….$345,000
4030 Wakefield Drive………………………..$398,500
5320 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive………………$472,500
4140 Regency Drive…………………………$515,000
5920 Daltry Lane……………………………$580,000
720 Count Pourtales Drive…………………$663,000
1260 Log Hollow Point………………………$760,000
3265 Orion Drive……………………………$796,000
1820 Preserve Drive………………………$1,357,000