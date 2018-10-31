This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Sept. 10–16. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

412 Yucca Drive………………………………$400,000

80906

1336 Canoe Creek Drive……………………$270,000

533 Sinton Ave……………………………….$345,000

4030 Wakefield Drive………………………..$398,500

5320 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive………………$472,500

4140 Regency Drive…………………………$515,000

5920 Daltry Lane……………………………$580,000

720 Count Pourtales Drive…………………$663,000

1260 Log Hollow Point………………………$760,000

3265 Orion Drive……………………………$796,000

1820 Preserve Drive………………………$1,357,000

Tags

Load comments