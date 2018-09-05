This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 16–22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
614 Hilltop Drive $160,000
1029 Montrose Ave $180,000
516 Cooper Ave $194,500
405 Burlington Ave $195,000
1205 Montrose Ave $205,000
514 W. Yampa St $235,000
1104 Neptune Drive $300,000
1011 Arcturus Drive $325,000
823 W. Pikes Peak Ave $408,700
312 Pyrite Terrace $409,000
80906
812 London Green Way $165,000
2045 Nielsen Court $185,000
1123 Cambridge Ave $185,000
637 Catalina Drive $232,000
3020 W. Westcliff Drive $264,000
3970 Red Cedar Drive $277,000
440 Red Cliff Terrace $289,900
3920 Hickory Hill Drive $305,000
3875 Hickory Hill Drive $325,000
1627 W. Cheyenne Blvd $365,000
1025 Serabella Grove $375,400
2948 Tenderfoot Hill St $407,500
509 Hawthorne Place $410,000
3014 Springridge Drive $435,000
95 Ellsworth St $509,000
4350 Reginold Court $555,000
1066 Summer Spring View $675,000
331 Darlington Way $705,000
5411 Marshglen Court $1,060,000