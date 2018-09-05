This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 16–22. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

614 Hilltop Drive $160,000

1029 Montrose Ave $180,000

516 Cooper Ave $194,500

405 Burlington Ave $195,000

1205 Montrose Ave $205,000

514 W. Yampa St $235,000

1104 Neptune Drive $300,000

1011 Arcturus Drive $325,000

823 W. Pikes Peak Ave $408,700

312 Pyrite Terrace $409,000

80906

812 London Green Way $165,000

2045 Nielsen Court $185,000

1123 Cambridge Ave $185,000

637 Catalina Drive $232,000

3020 W. Westcliff Drive $264,000

3970 Red Cedar Drive $277,000

440 Red Cliff Terrace $289,900

3920 Hickory Hill Drive $305,000

3875 Hickory Hill Drive $325,000

1627 W. Cheyenne Blvd $365,000

1025 Serabella Grove $375,400

2948 Tenderfoot Hill St $407,500

509 Hawthorne Place $410,000

3014 Springridge Drive $435,000

95 Ellsworth St $509,000

4350 Reginold Court $555,000

1066 Summer Spring View $675,000

331 Darlington Way $705,000

5411 Marshglen Court $1,060,000

Tags

Editorial Assistant

Breeanna Jent is the editorial assistant for the Pikes Peak Newspapers. She has lived in Colorado Springs for three years and enjoys reading, spending time with her family and dog, and exploring Colorado.

Load comments