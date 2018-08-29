This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of July 9–15. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

607 Lynn Ave... $205,000

1008 Venus Drive... $314,000

408 Silver Mine Drive... $375,000

1538 Gold Hill Mesa Drive... $395,000

123 Mayflower St $441,000

80906

4436 Millburn Drive... $188,000

4241 Prestige Point... $210,000

21 Minden Circle... $235,000

1445 Witches Willow Lane... $241,000

3001 Springdowns Place... $377,500

519 Pluto Drive... $390,000

570 Wembleton Place... $475,000

395 Cardiff Circle... $509,000

4015 San Felice Point... $555,000

4420 Carriage House View... $675,000

21 Maple Ave... $765,000

1885 Brantfeather Grove... $1,365,000

