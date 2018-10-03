This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 13–19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1130 Norwood Ave $189,500
1219 Richards Ave $195,000
1207 Pando Ave $199,900
609 Lynn Ave $207,000
1583 Portland Gold Drive $315,000
1016 Parkview Blvd $320,000
604 Yucca Drive $405,000
1273 Lady Campbell Drive $422,500
1509 Alpha Court $535,000
80906
1201 Hartford St $175,000
725 San Bruno Place $200,000
102 Cobblestone Drive $269,000
3680 Hickory Hill Drive $290,000
4439 Songglen Circle $375,000
5420 Backglen Driv $395,000
508 Orion Drive $455,000
3220 Bonne Vista Drive $473,000
2452 Astron Drive $500,000
640 Hempstead Place $510,000
102 Cresta Road $556,500
525 Paisley Drive $615,000
410 Paisley Drive $680,000