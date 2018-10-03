This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 13–19. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1130 Norwood Ave $189,500

1219 Richards Ave $195,000

1207 Pando Ave $199,900

609 Lynn Ave $207,000

1583 Portland Gold Drive $315,000

1016 Parkview Blvd $320,000

604 Yucca Drive $405,000

1273 Lady Campbell Drive $422,500

1509 Alpha Court $535,000

80906

1201 Hartford St $175,000

725 San Bruno Place $200,000

102 Cobblestone Drive $269,000

3680 Hickory Hill Drive $290,000

4439 Songglen Circle $375,000

5420 Backglen Driv $395,000

508 Orion Drive $455,000

3220 Bonne Vista Drive $473,000

2452 Astron Drive $500,000

640 Hempstead Place $510,000

102 Cresta Road $556,500

525 Paisley Drive $615,000

410 Paisley Drive $680,000

