This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 6–12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

131 Williams St $240,000

1980 Lower Gold Camp Road $280,000

80906

1049 Cambridge Ave $216,500

3892 Packers Point $223,000

1905 Hampton South $243,000

3945 Glenhurst St $285,000

1313 Coolcrest Drive $330,000

3335 Clubheights Drive $445,000

4715 Newstead Place $575,000

4940 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive $625,000

120 Stanwell St $1,149,900

33 Sea Hero Terrace $1,350,100

Tags

Load comments