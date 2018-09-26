This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 6–12. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
131 Williams St $240,000
1980 Lower Gold Camp Road $280,000
80906
1049 Cambridge Ave $216,500
3892 Packers Point $223,000
1905 Hampton South $243,000
3945 Glenhurst St $285,000
1313 Coolcrest Drive $330,000
3335 Clubheights Drive $445,000
4715 Newstead Place $575,000
4940 Broadmoor Bluffs Drive $625,000
120 Stanwell St $1,149,900
33 Sea Hero Terrace $1,350,100