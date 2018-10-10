This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 20–26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

1037 Montrose Ave… $205,000

1845 Mesita Court… $347,000

1485 Solitaire St… $355,000

304 Eclipse Drive… $380,000

134 Eclipse Drive… $450,000

80906

4309 S. Chamberlin… $195,000

808 London Green Way… $196,000

4365 Prestige Point… $210,000

1575 Limelight Court… $243,000

3154 Golden Meadow Way… $472,500

15 Golf Gate Lane… $695,000

726 Count Pourtales Drive… $695,000

5150 Langdale Way… $775,000

165 Stanwell St… $805,000

2825 Stratton Woods View…$1,390,500

