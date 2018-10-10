This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 20–26. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
1037 Montrose Ave… $205,000
1845 Mesita Court… $347,000
1485 Solitaire St… $355,000
304 Eclipse Drive… $380,000
134 Eclipse Drive… $450,000
80906
4309 S. Chamberlin… $195,000
808 London Green Way… $196,000
4365 Prestige Point… $210,000
1575 Limelight Court… $243,000
3154 Golden Meadow Way… $472,500
15 Golf Gate Lane… $695,000
726 Count Pourtales Drive… $695,000
5150 Langdale Way… $775,000
165 Stanwell St… $805,000
2825 Stratton Woods View…$1,390,500