This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 27–Sept. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.
80905
224 N. 7th St…..............................................$234,900
1480 Gold Hill Mesa Drive….......................$300,000
6739 Mandan Drive…...................................$350,000
447 Pickaxe Terrace…...................................$395,000
92 Hermosa Ave….........................................$399,000
80906
4125 S. Chamberlin…....................................$200,000
4305 Prestige Point…....................................$213,500
3715 Glenmeadow Drive…...........................$240,000
3855 Valley View St…....................................$274,000
3922 Red Cedar Drive…...............................$279,900
82 Woodbridge Drive…................................$345,000
140 Beckwith Drive…....................................$421,000
4310 Stonehaven Drive…..............................$455,000
45 Lowick Drive….........................................$479,000
5730 Daltry Lane….......................................$485,000
135 Brigham Court…....................................$557,000
281 Balmoral Way…......................................$625,000
135 Broadmoor Hills Drive…....................... $637,800