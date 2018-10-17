This list was obtained from the El Paso County Assessor’s Office and covers sales recorded during the period of Aug. 27–Sept. 2. Each listing includes the address and sales price.

80905

224 N. 7th St…..............................................$234,900

1480 Gold Hill Mesa Drive….......................$300,000

6739 Mandan Drive…...................................$350,000

447 Pickaxe Terrace…...................................$395,000

92 Hermosa Ave….........................................$399,000

80906

4125 S. Chamberlin…....................................$200,000

4305 Prestige Point…....................................$213,500

3715 Glenmeadow Drive…...........................$240,000

3855 Valley View St…....................................$274,000

3922 Red Cedar Drive…...............................$279,900

82 Woodbridge Drive…................................$345,000

140 Beckwith Drive…....................................$421,000

4310 Stonehaven Drive…..............................$455,000

45 Lowick Drive….........................................$479,000

5730 Daltry Lane….......................................$485,000

135 Brigham Court…....................................$557,000

281 Balmoral Way…......................................$625,000

135 Broadmoor Hills Drive…....................... $637,800

