Helen Cogswell Trostel knew a thing or two about recording history.
With only a pencil or paint brush, the artist and writer could record in vivid detail any event with the greatest of ease. Her colorful word imagery, and ability to quickly and accurately capture a moment in time became a professional blueprint by which others emulated.
A wildfire that happened nearly 71 years ago took Trostel’s literary talents to another level.
Early on Jan. 17, 1950, a fire broke out near The Broadmoor Hotel and traveled eastward toward what was then known as U.S. Army Camp Carson. Within 90 minutes, buildings located at the north end of the base were engulfed in flames. Fueled by 60 mph winds, the fire burned a 50-square-mile area from the Army post up Cheyenne Mountain to The Broadmoor Hotel.
Wind gusts pushed the fire across Highway 115. Soldiers equipped with burlap bags and shovels got the flames under control in that area while bulldozers cut a fire break across the northern part of the post in front of the abandoned prisoner-of-war section.
The fire was extinguished by midnight, and the firefighters managed to save The Broadmoor. However, the incident claimed nine lives, injured about 150 soldiers and civilians and destroyed approximately 92 buildings — resulting in nearly $5 million in damages. The incident was regarded as El Paso County’s worst-ever fire.
Those who perished were: Harley McCullough, a junior high school student who answered a radio appeal for volunteers; Warrant Officer William Tripp; Cpl. Bobby Coleman; Cpl. Kenneth Watson; Pvt. Lawrence Elwell; Pvt. Robert Moore; Pvt. William Rau; Pvt. Marvin Tevis; and Pvt. Joseph Weston.
Trostel’s daughter, Cheyenne Mountain resident Anne Galbraith, recalled the incident. “My parents were awakened by loud horn-honking and could see the fire from our living room. They got me up and we watched the rest of the night and all the next day. There were no houses across or down the street from us and few trees, so we had a better view then,” Galbraith said.
“I was kept home from school, partially because my parents didn’t know if we were going to have to evacuate. We later learned my cousin, Walter Cogswell, was the horn honker. He was the Broadmoor Volunteer Fire Department assistant fire chief, one of the first to report the fire and one of the first members of that group to arrive at the fire.”
The event inspired Trostel to write a poem memorializing the incident. “The Cheyenne Mountain Fire” (see sidebar) paints a chilling but accurate portrait of the devastation left in the fire’s destructive wake.
Of her mother’s poem Galbraith said, “She would have been pleased if it had been published, since that fire was frightening and memorable and prompted her to write about it.”
Trostel was no stranger to the arts.
She earned an art degree from Colorado College and produced numerous artistic and literary works. Her booklet containing drawings of elves and accompanying original verses titled “The Radiotikes” was sold the booklet to the Magnavox Co., which used the material in a full-page advertisement in the Nov. 22, 1924 Saturday Evening Post.
Trostel painted watercolor portraits of guests appearing on the Sunday morning public affairs program “Meet the Press,” creating more than 80 drawings that included excerpts of key points discussed during the program. From March 5, 2016 – Feb. 25, 2017, the Pioneers Museum displayed her literary work, and 20 oil paintings, watercolor and charcoal drawings.
As a writer she authored “All Those Dam People,” a novel based on constructing the John Martin Dam, part of which was located on former Trostel property. She penned the genealogy, “Cogswell — Haldeman; the ancestors and descendants of Asa Ferris Cogswell and Arobine Haldeman Cogswell (with allied lines)” that traces her parents’ family history back to the 1500s.
“Mother was an enormously talented woman in multiple ways, with oil paintings and watercolors being among the ways she is best known. She also enjoyed dashing off lighthearted or timely verses while creating more serious efforts with adventuresome children’s stories and drawings, some of which have been published,” Galbraith said.
Trostel died in August 1989 at age 94 in Colorado Springs. She is regarded as one of Colorado Springs’ ultimate storytellers and her work continues to inspire admirers of all ages, including her daughter.
“Her diverse abilities are still enjoyed by family and others who view her artwork and writings with admiration and enjoyment,” Galbraith said.