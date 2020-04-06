Should we all wear face masks?
It is a question federal officials are reviewing in an attempt to lower the transmission rate of highly contagious COVID-19, a disease caused by the coronavirus, and one local health experts are exploring as Pikes Peak region health care providers on the front lines of the pandemic continue to face a shortage of personal protective equipment.
Officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are considering changing the official guidance to recommend healthy people cover their faces while in public during the pandemic, The Washington Post reported March 30. An official told the publication the new guidance would call for the use of do-it-yourself cloth masks, leaving surgical and N95 masks for health care workers.
Current CDC guidelines suggest healthy people don’t need to wear masks or face coverings.
While the government’s guidance on masks is under development, local health experts said wearing homemade masks could make a difference, but caution they should not be used as an excuse to stop social distancing.
Dr. Robin Johnson, medical director of El Paso County Public Health, said the general public should use do-it-yourself masks if they are out in public to help reduce the rate of virus transmission. But she stressed residents should not become complacent.
The best practices to reduce exposure to the respiratory virus remains staying home if sick, limiting leaving other than for for essential items if not sick, and maintaining physical distancing with others, Johnson said.
The pro-mask movement has prompted crafters across the Pikes Peak region to start up mini sewing factories in their living rooms, joining scores of people across the country answering the call for personal protective equipment.
While the Pikes Peak Regional Office of Emergency Management and hospitals cannot accept donations of homemade masks, the use of cloth coverings among the public can help preserve them for healthcare workers, officials said.
Dr. Leon Kelly, deputy medical director for El Paso County Public Health, said homemade masks do not qualify as proven PPE for health care providers, but they are appropriate for the public to use to contain their own respiratory droplets.
“It’s critical that we preserve our PPE for our healthcare workers as we have critical shortages in multiple areas,” Kelly said in an email.
Thousands of masks, surgical gowns, face shields and other supplies needed to keep doctors and nurses safe the virus arrived in Colorado from a federal stockpile last week, but the office of emergency management and Colorado Springs hospitals say they need more.
Kelly reiterated Johnson’s recommendation for those who are sick to stay at home.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment plans to recommend the CDC's current guidelines – which state healthy people don’t need to wear masks – but will re-evaluate if new guidelines are released, said Scott Bookman, the state’s health department incident commander.
