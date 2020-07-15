The message “Everybody Welcome” was coined in Colorado Springs by Fannie Mae Duncan, an esteemed African-American entrepreneur, philanthropist, and community activist in the mid 1900s. Her jazz establishment, The Cotton Club, was open to one and all; and today her namesake “The Mae on Cascade” echoes her iconic hospitality.
“The Mae” is a luxury apartment building at 609 S. Cascade Ave. on the southwest end of downtown Colorado Springs. and is projected to be open for move-ins by mid to late August.
The upscale style of The Mae was inspired by Duncan, who was known for always being dressed to the nines, complete with pristine white gloves. Her legacy of style, hospitality, and attention to detail has been emulated by Nor’wood Development Group led by Vice President Jeffrey Finn.
Finn said Duncan’s family was “thrilled with the way we have honored her.”
Duncan used music to bring people together and she was intent on giving back to the community. The Mae will add to the burgeoning development of urban living downtown. Over the past few decades there has been a resurgence of an urban lifestyle — one that includes walkability, a recognition of the area’s active outdoor mentality, and accessibility to restaurants, shops and entertainment venues.
Finn’s focus on the revitalization and redevelopment efforts in the city is based on his passion for architecture and urban design through a creative and collaborative approach: following projects through every stage of development.
Nor’wood Development Group has a spectrum of housing in the downtown area. The Mae will join the more modest 333 ECO apartments and Greenway Flats Permanent Supportive Housing serving homeless and disadvantaged citizens.
The goal is “housing for all.” Finn said. “Urban living in downtown has really started to grow up”.
Finn says he fell in love with urban environments while earning architecture degrees from the University of Florida and the University of Texas at Austin. During his childhood, Finn’s family frequently vacationed in Colorado, using Colorado Springs as a hub. Eighteen years ago he moved to Colorado Springs. “I never thought I’d be here, but here I am!” he exclaimed.
Finn’s wife, Rebecca, is a Colorado Springs native raised in the Vista Grande neighborhood.
How did Finn and his family weather the pandemic in the midst of endeavoring to get The Mae up and running? Luckily during pandemic restrictions construction was designated an essential business so progress on The Mae continued with only minor delays. Finn stayed home for a month with his four children, noting: “Rebecca and I have worked together to balance this new normal… We are grateful to our employers for flexibility and their understanding that family comes first.”
The Mae on Cascade is the largest apartment building in the downtown area. “A lot happens in this little acre,” Finn said.
The building includes two levels of indoor parking for the 177 units. There are 43 different floorplans, with something for everyone — from 400-square-foot studio apartments, to 10 lofty penthouses on the top floor. Oversized windows invite in spectacular views and an abundance of natural light. All units come with ample closet space, upscale kitchens, washer and dryer, and premium flooring and fixtures. West-facing units grandstand phenomenal views of the Front Range.
There is a wide range of amenities within the complex catering to a variety of lifestyles, interests, must-haves and wishlists. An indoor dog run and dog spa with grooming and bathing areas are available for the pampered pooch. The lobby, facing Cascade Avenue, boasts a luxurious living room, conference room and state-of-the-art wellness studio. The second level reveals the main outdoor gathering area, comprised of a swimming pool, expansive pool deck, 12-person hot tub, three outdoor kitchens and club room. Finn compares this area to the front lawn of one’s home. He says it’s the “lungs of the community.”
Young professionals will likely make up the largest projected group of residents, followed closely by empty nesters. Residents will find a sense of neighborhood within a hub of culture, businesses, and a wide range of eateries and bars only footsteps away.
Finn explains that with a “density of interesting things going on” residents will be drawn to get out more and experience the welcoming and diverse atmosphere offered in downtown Colorado Springs.
Undoubtedly Fannie Mae Duncan would approve of her namesake.