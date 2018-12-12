Artists are giving live demonstrations at The Broadmoor this holiday season, providing guests the chance to meet and watch as blank canvases are gradually transformed into colorful landscapes and lumps of clay into intricate sculptures.
Each live demonstration features world-renowned artists and sculptors who are available to answer questions about their work and inspiration. The next event will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Broadmoor Galleries. The last show will be the weekend before Christmas. Attendance is free.
Jamie Oberloh, co-director of the Broadmoor Galleries, said artists typically work at home and drop off their work at the gallery. Customers rarely have the chance to meet the artists behind the paintings. Live demonstrations erase that barrier and give people the chance to speak one-on-one with the artists, Oberloh said.
“The artists are having direct interaction with their collectors,” he said. “Many artists don’t sell directly to the public. The gallery is here to deal with the business end of selling their artwork. But this allows them to have direct feedback straight from collectors and guests.”
The artists work as they casually answer questions and chat with people browsing through the gallery. Oberloh said sculpting and painting puts the artists in a comfortable environment for interacting with the public.
“An artist is an introverted person,” he said. “They’re a little bit out of their skin when they’re working at an opening filled with people who are there to see them. They’re in a comfort zone when they’re painting. They’re in their world. It’s a little easier to speak to them when the artists have something to work on while they’re having a conversation about their work or motivation.”
Lindsay Dawson earned himself a long list of movie credits as an illustrator for movies, music videos and cartoons including childhood classics like G.I. Joe, Transformers and He-Man. Dawson has been painting fine art since 1985 and is currently working on a series of paintings of The Broadmoor.
Dawson typically works alone. He said live demonstrations allow him to discuss subtleties of his artwork with collectors.
“It’s neat to have that direct feedback,” he said.
Gerald Balciar was quietly sculpting a clay owl during a live demonstration Dec. 1. Balciar grew up on a small farm in Wisconsin, where he spent his childhood playing in the woods and drawing pictures of the native wildlife.
Balciar worked 11 years as a taxidermist creating animal displays. He made the displays by crafting foam sculptures that precisely matched the body shape of whatever animal he was working with. After that tedious process, he would cover the foam sculpture in the animal’s skin.
The experience gave him in-depth knowledge of animal anatomy that continues to have a strong influence on the bronze and marble wildlife sculptures he creates today. In taxidermy, he said, the finished specimen must precisely match the animal’s shape.
“I find sculpting more satisfying because I can take some artistic license,” he said. “With sculpting, I can take those liberties that I couldn’t take in taxidermy.”
John Marzolf has owned the art galleries at The Broadmoor for nine years. The pieces of art displayed in his galleries extend across many different price ranges. Marzolf said pricing options cater to people who are newer to buying art.
Marzolf advised first-time buyers not to buy artwork based solely on the prestige of the artist.
“Don’t buy art because of the name of the artist,” he said. “Buy it because you like it.”
Katie Maher never intended to become an artist. Before she was creating oil paintings of horses and buffaloes, Maher owned a tattoo shop in Salida. She eventually stopped tattooing after her painting career took off four years ago. She said painting is much more relaxed compared to the pressure of getting a tattoo perfect on only one try.
“You need to have no fear if you’re tattooing,” she said. “You can never touch a spot more than once. With painting, you can have accidents and mistakes.”
Maher said she embraces the unexpected turns and hiccups that arise in her paintings.
“There’s no right or wrong in art,” she said while painting a galloping herd of horses. “I can’t be wrong. I have the freedom to let whatever happens, happen.”
Appetizers and beverages are available to anyone stopping by to see the artists in action. All the artwork is available for sale. To see when the next live demonstration will be, visit broadmoorgalleries.com.