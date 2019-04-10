Life Happens: Why humor?
People all the time ask why I write a humorous column while other columnists explore news of a more political or thought-provoking nature. My reply? I love humor and I love to laugh.
Let’s face it, humor probably is the single most cure for all the negativity infecting our world. That’s because humor, through comical and laughter-filled formulas, offers a rib-tickler moment that helps us feel better. Through humor, I provide readers with a whimsical read designed to help jumpstart their day.
Humor entered my life the moment I was born. The story is that upon delivering me, the doctor slapped not me, but my mom. I am thankful I wasn’t breech-born like my sister. Upon her birth, the doctor announced, “Congrats, Mrs. D, you have twins.” Ah, humor. You can’t buy it, but you can own it.
My parents had a wonderful sense of humor and encouraged me to explore my love of TV comedy. I envisioned myself a gag writer for the hit TV series MASH and the Carol Burnett Show, my penchant for rib-tickling one-liners fueled by 13 Marx Brothers movies and countless hours of Tom and Jerry cartoons.
Throughout the years I thought it would be wonderful to combine my love of comedy and journalism to make readers smile if only for a while. Thanks to my editor, that dream became a reality two years ago and it has been a non-stop roller coaster ride of fun ever since.
Still, one question still persisted: “Why laugh at yourself?” My response? “Who better to laugh at me than me?” I find that poking fun at myself and sharing humorous experiences provides comic relief.
For example, I am not the most handsome hunk (although I like to think I am) and my once shoulder-length coal black tresses have evolved from parted to un-parted to departed. I have a singing voice that doesn’t shatter glass, but nerves, and recapturing my half-marathon jogging ability is as laughable as Hillary Clinton moving into the oval office. So, why not laugh about it?
For me, humor is the fuel that propels this monthly literary vehicle in which I bring readers along for the whimsical ride. Pretty cool, huh?
Unfortunately, not everyone wants to climb aboard the comical bandwagon. The world is full of bitter brothers and sour sisters whose self-centeredness and preoccupation with the almighty buck undermines the humor in their lives. Methinks life is too short to not laugh and such attitudes only strengthen my determination to laugh even more.
There is humor in every situation, even in death. For example, I want to leave this world laughing and have instructed my family to dump my cremated remains into the commode and sing the Brian Welch song “Flush” as I make my exit. (Actually, I didn’t instruct my family to do that. I just wanted you to smile).
I like to think God wants everyone to spread laughter because laughter truly is contagious. If you don’t believe that, just wait until I replace my photo at the top of this column. I guarantee you will have plenty of reason to laugh.
Until that day arrives, take some advice from an aging correspondent: if ever you get caught in a buffalo stampede, let the chips fall where they may — and laugh.
