Since I began writing this column more than year ago, I have produced several pieces honoring my dad, his wit and numerous sacrifices.
Sharing Dad’s story has been both a pleasurable and painful experience because he possessed a caring nature I sought to emulate and because I lost him at such a young age. Dad was a beautiful soul, blessed with a compassion that could melt the coldest heart, his selflessness a testament to all that is decent and good.
Unlike many fathers, Dad never abused his children and he seldom raised his voice. He taught us to work for what we wanted and to be there for each other. He worked diligently to provide for his family, sacrificing many of his own personal wants and desires so his children wouldn’t go without life’s necessities. Through his love, Dad gave us the world.
In 1991, I almost lost Dad due to stress over my serving in Operation Desert Storm. Having worried about my serving in a war environment, Dad seldom ate and had lost so much weight you could pour water into the hollow of his collarbones. Our relationship was comparable to two men adrift at sea, both relying on each other for strength to hang on a little longer.
When Dad died on Aug. 25, 2002, our family changed forever. Dad was the heart of the family, his domestic values the foundation on which my siblings and I built lifelong memories. That foundation has long since cracked, the love that once bound the family like an impenetrable fortress having collapsed from beneath the weight of jealousy, greed and self-centeredness.
Having held Dad in my arms as he breathed his last is a memory I will never forget. As he lie in repose at the funeral home, I kissed his forehead, told him I love him and whispered a last “Thank you” for being my dad. It is my final memory of him, and of his counsel and guidance for which a mere newspaper column can’t begin to repay.
Not a day goes by I don’t think about Dad and it doesn’t take much to bring a tear to my eye, be it film, scent or song. Sometimes I dream of him only to wake up and realize he is no longer with us. Suddenly I find myself as a 5-year-old boy whose only thought is to have his dad hold him in his arms. That’s when the tears flow, leaving me feeling isolated and alone.
I have heard it said a writer must feel pain to paint with words a heartfelt portrait of a lost loved one. I don’t necessarily agree with this philosophy, though having lost my dad so unexpectedly has strengthened my determination to continue sharing his story. I like to think my determination is testimony to a soul whose generosity and selflessness is surpassed only by his loving spirit.
Though any man can be a father, not every man can be a dad. I was blessed to have had such a wonderful, caring parent, and I will always love and cherish Dad for all he was and still is. I thank God for having given me the best.
