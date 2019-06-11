Have you ever heard the saying, “The only stupid question is a question not asked?”
I used to believe that until I got pelted with questions for which people obviously already knew the answers. Although the person asking the question isn’t stupid, it’s easy to understand why I could think otherwise.
Comedian Bill Engvall cornered the market on snappy comebacks for those who ask stupid questions. According to Engvall, “These people should wear signs that say ‘I’m stupid.’ That way you wouldn’t have to ask them anything. You’d see their sign and say, ‘Excuse me … never mind, I didn’t see your sign.’”
Engvall spoke about how he and his wife packed up their belongings in preparation for relocating to another state. When a neighbor asked, “Are you moving?” Engvall replied, “Nope, we just box up our stuff once or twice a week to see how many boxes it takes.”
Engvall’s comments got me thinking about some of the stupid — but entertaining — questions I have heard over the years. A story about two men sinking in quicksand is one example. “Is this quicksand?” one man asked to which the other guy replied, “Nope, it’s yummy vanilla pudding and I can’t wait for it to reach my mouth.”
Then there is a woman who, while waiting for the bus in the pouring rain, accidentally jabbed the man standing next to her in the chest with the tip of her umbrella. “Did I hurt you?” she asked the man as the man clutched his chest in pain. “Fortunately, you pierced a very unimportant part of my heart,” he replied.
While watching her husband burn his mouth on her homemade soup, a housewife asked, “Is the soup too hot?” After catching his breath, the husband replied, “It’s hard to tell with a mouth full of seared flesh.”
When “MAD magazine” artist Al Jaffee celebrated his 92nd birthday, a colleague asked, “Is this your 92nd birthday?” Jaffee replied, “No, it’s only my 29th birthday. I am dyslexic.”
Then there are these classics: Who’s buried in Grant’s tomb? When was the War of 1812? When will the Beatles reunite? Hoping for an answer to these questions makes as much sense as getting milk from a bull. Yes, life happens and life has more than its fair share of stupid questions. Even yours truly occasionally finds himself on the receiving end of these rib ticklers.
Here are some others:
Q: Is that your dog sitting in your lap?
A: No, this is my neighbor’s dog. My dog is in my neighbor’s lap.
Q: Are you changing a flat tire?
A: No, I rotate my tires every day out here in the middle of nowhere.
Q: “Would you like me to turn you back into a prince?” a princess asks a frog.
A: “What? And give up this crocodile and snake-infested swamp for a life of luxury and security? Are you nuts?”
Q: “Are you making mud pies?” a man asks a child.
A: “No, I’m panning for dirt.”
A2: “No, I’m creating a new food source to feed the world’s starving millions.”
Q: Are you reading “Life Happens”?
A1: What? I thought I was reading “War and Peace”!
A2: Congratulations on receiving your doctorate in stupidology.
A3: I was hoping for a battle of wits, but it’s unfair to attack an unarmed person.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado for 20 years. Contact William at lifehappens@gazettecommunitynews.com.