Life Happens: Recalling my most comical Christmases
While the Christmas season for some folks is a time for shopping and sipping hot chocolate, it is, for me, a time for reflecting on a lifetime of humorous, fond memories.
I recall how one Christmas morning found my brother, Mike, sister, Linda, and I exploring the plethora of treasures awaiting us beneath the tree. Bicycles, sleds and doll houses littered the floor and stockings, crammed with an assortment of mouthwatering goodies, smacked of a piñata waiting to be split open.
During our early morning exploration Mike happened on a red toboggan bearing his name. Ever the adventurer, Mike climbed aboard his new snow transport, secured his feet into the straps and envisioned himself knifing through the white stuff. “Hey, look at me!” Mike shouted as Linda and I accidentally knocked over some presents and rousted Dad from his slumber.
Linda and I took off like frightened squirrels scampering up a tree, leaving Mike to weather the incoming storm. The smack Dad applied to Mike’s tender backside reverberated throughout the house and was one Linda and I feared would be the price for our unwelcomed early morning escapade.
“Do you know what time it is?” Dad barked. It was 1:30 a.m. “Is it time to get up?” I asked boldly.
Years later, during the wee hours of Dec. 26, a popping sound reminiscent of a cork being yanked from a wine bottle rousted me from my slumber.
I flipped on the bedroom light and searched for the sounds’ origin. Suddenly, a loud, ‘Bang!” followed by a hissing sound, pierced the quiet. That’s when I saw the football I had received only the day before slowly deflating, spilling its lifeblood into the chilly night air. I froze, trying to comprehend this ghastly sight. My beloved pigskin was gone, the victim of a bladder death.
The next morning my Mom attempted to repair the lifeless pigskin by placing an adhesive bandage on the leak. Dad doubled up with laughter, asking, “Did she apply iodine to the boo-boo, too?”
While serving in the U.S. Navy, I could always count on my sister, Laurie, to lift my spirits through her Thanksgiving and Christmas care packages. One year her Thanksgiving package contained a bag of 240 walnuts whereas 232 nuts comprised the Christmas package.
I wrote Laurie: “The Thanksgiving package contained 240 walnuts while the Christmas package contained 232 walnuts. Please send me the eight missing walnuts.” Laurie’s next package contained the missing walnuts and a letter that read, “Here are the eight missing walnuts to go with your one big mouth.”
Even working with the Cheyenne Edition has provided memorable moments. While at the Cheyenne Mountain Library branch recently a woman said she enjoyed the Nov. 21 column titled, “This Thanksgiving, reflecting upon the fruits of our labor” and asked for my autograph.
When I explained that our own talented editorial assistant Breeanna Jent authored that wonderful piece, the woman stared at me for a moment, then asked, “Well, can you get me her autograph? I’ll be here next week so you can give me the autograph then.”
Yes, life happens. You can’t outrun it, but there’s fun in it if you only take a moment to look for the humor and memories waiting to become yours. Merry Christmas, everyone, and blessings for a more humorous and memorable 2019.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief journalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado for 19 years. Contact him with comments or ideas for his column at lifehappens@pikespeaknewspapers.com.