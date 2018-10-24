Life Happens: Fond childhood memories full of wardrobe mishaps
While rummaging through a old cardboard box of childhood trinkets I found a long-sleeve shirt my grandmother bought for me when I was 13.
I don’t remember why I saved this particular piece of clothing. The collar is frayed, buttons are broken and missing and the sleeves are worn and discolored. What I do know is this particular find brought back fond memories of my Grandma and her amusing clothes-buying/wearing philosophies.
I have no doubt my grandma loved me. Unfortunately, she showed her love in buying the same size shirts for my dad and her larger-frame grandson. Worsening matters, the shirts often shrank after the first machine washing, making what once was too small now impossible to wear. Still, I managed to wriggle into the garment so as not to appear ungrateful.
I was quite the sight, sporting a long-sleeve shirt much too small for me, my flesh resembling a cutting board from the fabric digging in to my waist. I looked as if I had been poured into the shirt and feared any movement would trigger a resounding “rrrip!” followed by uncontrollable laughter from my family.
“Does the shirt fit?” Grandma asked. “Now I know what canned sardines feel like,” I replied. Despite my repeatedly telling Grandma I required larger clothing, she persisted. Before long, scores of under-sized shirts and trousers had a home in my closet.
I threw myself on my mother’s tender mercies.
“When will Grandma realize I am not a little boy?” I asked.
“You will always be Grandma’s little boy,” Mom replied as my dad smirked and shook his head. “I wouldn’t worry about it,” Mom added.
“Worry? Why should I worry? I only have to breathe to survive,” I replied as I inhaled and exhaled cautiously.
Granted, I acted a bit overly dramatic, but that is how I felt at the time.
In her defense, Grandma always bought the correct size underwear. Only problem is her turn-of-the-century views on why these garments should be clean before leaving the house only added to my wardrobe woes.
“Always wear clean underwear before walking out the door because you might get struck by a car,” she instructed me.
I was puzzled. What does my having to wear clean underwear have to do with being struck by a car? Grandma explained that clean underwear guaranteed I won’t experience embarrassment if I get the “stuffing” knocked out of me.
While I understood what she meant, I couldn’t accept her philosophy and explained that paramedics would be looking at something other than the soiled condition of my Fruit of the Loom.
“A car accident will knock the stuffing out of me anyway and cause more psychological damage than embarrassment ever could, so what difference does it make?” I asked.
Grandma was understandably incredulous.
“There’s a big difference,” she replied sternly. ”If ‘you-know-who’ uses the bathroom before leaving the house, there will be no ‘you-know-what’ to knock out of ‘you-know-who,” she said.
Looking back I realize Grandma meant well but, darn it, did she have to be so ... you know, personal? That’s when I thought better of her efforts and figured maybe I could honor her in some way. Perhaps I should replace the photo at left with one of me wearing underwear on my head. Instead of Life Happens, perhaps we should rename the column, “Bill’s Brief’s.”
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy chief journalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado for 19 years. Contact him with comments or ideas for his column at lifehappens@pikespeaknewspapers.com.