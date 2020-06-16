A certain bookish witch once said, “When in doubt, go to the library.” Now more than ever it is clear to me that Hermione had a point.
This year has been, to put it lightly, difficult. We started with a pandemic the likes of which none of us have seen in our lifetime. We all struggled to understand what precautions were necessary and what was taking it too far, how the virus spreads and what we can do to keep ourselves and loved ones safe.
Now, in addition, there are massive protests happening nationwide, and even in other countries. People are exercising their constitutional right to protest against systemic racism, inequity, and violence against the black community.
In both situations, librarians at Pikes Peak Library District have leapt into action doing what they do best: creating collections of trusted resources to help our community access the information they need.
In the case of COVID-19, we put together a list to help you navigate the pandemic and its impacts on people’s lives. It’s not just a list of reputable sources on the virus itself, but also contains information on getting assistance for your business, housing payments, legal assistance, and avoiding scams. If you could benefit from any of the above, visit research.ppld.org/covid19emergencyaid.
Remember at the beginning of the pandemic, when all those museums and experts were putting out free education and entertainment opportunities online? Our team decided to create a collection of those, too, in the hopes that such a compilation would make it easier for people to find things to do from home. PPLD’s librarians put together a comprehensive list of free things to do when you’re stuck inside, including ideas for children, teens, and adults of all ages, and a large list of all the virtual tours of cultural institutions now available online. Those can be viewed at research.ppld.org/freeresources.
Our team did the same thing in response to the recent protests. We know the issues are complex, and PPLD staff want to ensure we’re doing our part to help everyone in El Paso County understand what’s going on. Our resource list has books with deeper background on the issues, podcasts, news coverage, documentaries, and more. The books and documentaries are all available free with your library card.
In this case, though, we took it a step further. PPLD released a statement, committing our organization to join the efforts of all who share our mission of building a community free of racism, hatred, and intolerance. You can view the full statement and resource list by visiting ppld.org/standagainstracism.
While the world seems tumultuous, confusing and even scary at times, we know accurate information and trusted resources can help us make sense of the chaos. Your library district is here to help. If you have questions about the resources above or where you should start in your journey for knowledge, simply head to ppld.org/ask to find a way to contact our staff.
So, amid all the confusion and distress, I implore you: when in doubt, go to the library.
Kayah Swanson is director of public relations and marketing for Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.