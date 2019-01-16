Library Limelight: Not your grandparents' library system
As a kid growing up between Nebraska and South Dakota, libraries were my sanctuary. I crossed Nancy Drew’s “Haunted Bridge,” dove into the “Chamber of Secrets,” and sailed the waves on Darwin’s “Voyage of the Beagle.” I could go anywhere, learn anything. And I knew I was safe and welcome.
Back then, fellow patrons shushed me for laughing too loudly and scrunched their faces into frowns if I ran too quickly to the check-out counter. But no more. Libraries have evolved over the years, and Pikes Peak Library District is no different.
Now, it’s my privilege to use this column each month to share details about that evolution, introduce new and intriguing patrons and shed some light on features and events that might interest you, dear reader. A Library Limelight, if you will. Other library staff will chime in throughout the year, too.
I’m proud to say our 14 libraries and mobile library service are a true community resource. Just this month we’ll host more than 70 programs at the Cheyenne Mountain Library, from story times and play-and-learn sessions to tutoring and language lessons. Within our district, we operate makerspaces with fully-functional 3D printers, and even opened a state-of-the-art recording studio.
But most importantly, our library district is meant to spark conversations within our community. Give me a shout if you have questions or suggestions. We’re here to help you access resources that will help you achieve your goals, whatever they may be.
Maybe your goal is a family game night. Well, the Cheyenne Mountain Library now has a board game collection and you can check out up to two games each week and bring them home. This is in addition to our large collection of books and movies. You can plan a whole weekend at home for free with nothing more than a library card. And if the movie or book you want isn’t currently at the Cheyenne Mountain Library, you can place a hold through our PPLD Mobile App and we’ll transfer what you’re looking for to your preferred library from anywhere in the district.
Perhaps you or your kids are feeling cooped up with the winter weather? In that case, bring the whole family to our Penguin Party Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. You can make crafts, play games, and eat snacks — all penguin-themed, of course! Adults can sit in on three different informational sessions on Medicare. Our Maker in Residence Linda Riley can teach you how to knit a scarf from 10:30 a.m. to noon Jan. 28. Adults on the autism spectrum can join us that same day for a snack and social group from 7 to 8:45 p.m.
But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. We’ll teach you to make marshmallow catapults, offer free yoga classes and show popular movies. There’s something for everybody at Cheyenne Mountain Library, and I hope to see you there soon.
Kayah Swanson is the public relations specialist at Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.