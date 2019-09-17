Every once in awhile, I’m lucky enough to have a conversation that helps me see the world in a whole new light.
Perhaps you, too, have had this experience. Some interactions leave you with a renewed sense of gratitude and empathy for your neighbors.
A few weeks ago, I was fortunate enough to have one of these conversations. I met Mac and Simone Leng, who — against all odds — survived genocide in Cambodia in the late ‘70s.
The brutal Khmer Rouge regime took over the Leng’s home country of Cambodia in 1975, exterminating the educated and those with connections to the former regime. The danger for Mac was exacerbated by his experience as a school principal and army intelligence officer under the former regime.
Nevertheless, Mac and his family survived. They endured the camps for three years, eight months, and 20 days with their three small children, Mac’s mother and his sister. The Lengs escaped by walking to the Thai border, then walking through a jungle to a refugee camp.
When you talk to Mac and Simone about that time in their lives, they recall horrifying details — the starvation of their fourth child who was just seven months old, the other families in the camp screaming for help in the dead of night. But neither dwells on these details. Every memory is laced with words about how thankful they are to have survived, to have been selected in the lottery to become U.S. citizens.
Now, the Lengs have found their forever home in Pueblo West. They continue to tell their story as a cautionary tale.
“Every day in the camp, I would say to myself, ‘’I will survive. I will not die. I will bring my story to the world so they know what happened to my people, to my country,’” Simone says.
Mac and Simone will tell their story from 1:30 — 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22 at East Library, 5550 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs. They’ll be joined by Dr. Frances T. Pilch, who wrote their memoirs in “Invisible: Surviving the Cambodian Genocide: The Memoirs of Mac and Simone Leng.”
Their presentation is a part of Pikes Peak Library District’s 2019 All Pikes Peak Reads, a monthslong program that encourages people throughout El Paso County to talk together about timely and difficult topics.
I hope you’ll use All Pikes Peak Reads to challenge yourself to leave the safe echo chamber of your social media feed. Have real conversations about difficult topics with real people in your community. Join us at East Library to hear the Leng’s unbelievably inspirational tale. Hear their story of perseverance, a story that is such an important illustration of a refugee experience.
All Pikes Peak Reads runs from September through November. You’ll find plenty of opportunities throughout those months to hear stories that challenge and broaden your perspective, helping us all become better neighbors, friends, partners, and community members. Get started now at ppld.org/getreal.
Kayah Swanson is the public relations specialist at Pikes Peak Library District. She’s a former journalist turned nonprofit communicator. Reach Kayah with any questions at kswanson@ppld.org.