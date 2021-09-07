Re: Sept. 1 ‘From the Editor’ column
I do not care for your column on children’s mental health in the Cheyenne Edition (“Even kids need mental-health days”).
Parents ought to know their children better than anyone else. Parents ought to decide whether their child would benefit from a day off or a session with a school counselor or medical professional. This is not the appropriate role for government or school or community do-gooders.
If parents are only now realizing how the COVID interruptions affected their charges, then one must really wonder what sort of parents they must be.
It is unbelievable how some modern parents, usually with many fewer children than previous generations, can be so focused on themselves and not putting the welfare of their children first. They assume a benevolent government and community do-gooders will look after their needs. Confusing government programs with compassion is very dangerous. I believe that is socialism, Ma’am.
Actually, we do not really know much about mental health, and much of what is being done about it can and does do more harm than good.
Janice Taylor, Colorado Springs
•••
