A new deal for people, animals and the world
As evidenced by the ramifications of COVID-19, which sprang forth from inhumane, unsafe conditions at a wet market in Wuhan, China, our society’s animal policy is inexorably tied to our citizens’ health, our country’s economy and our national security. To prevent another coronavirus, and to improve the lives of animals and humans around the world, we must rewrite the contract between people and animals.
To that end, American Humane, the country’s first national humane organization, is challenging politicians from both sides of the aisle to adopt comprehensive policies that will improve the lives of animals and people. We are calling it A New Deal for Animals, People and the World We Share. Eradicating wet markets, ending the global cat and dog meat trade and fighting poaching are just a few ways in which policymakers can both improve the lives of animals around the world and the communities they exist alongside.
Both Republicans and Democrats are outlining their visions for the next four years. Let us hope some have the moral courage to take up the banner for animals.
Robin R. Ganzert, president and CEO, American Humane
Washington, D.C.