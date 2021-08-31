Let’s put the brakes on speeding before it’s too late
Last week my friend and neighbor had to witness her dog being run over in front of her house. Her 9-year-old daughter had to watch as well. To say it was traumatic is an understatement. But unfortunately it’s not the first accident at her corner and I am sorry to say it likely won’t be the last.
Ask anyone who lives along Cresta between Hercules and Gold Camp and they can tell you stories. Cars rolled over in front yards, crosswalk signals being taken out, kids and crossing guards suffering far too many near misses with cars. Sadly, it’s a long list.
For years, the school district and the neighborhood has been asking our City for help to deal with the speeding cars and to help protect pedestrians and bikers. This summer the City managed to implement a couple of improvements, and it is a small step in the right direction. There is reason to hope that the intersection at Gold Camp is safer for kids and cars. But next to nothing has been done to actually address the excessive speeds along Cresta. As we have witnessed, paint on the street and flashing lights are routinely ignored. The solution requires physical barriers to slow speeds such as hard-scape medians or even roundabouts at key intersections.
The greatest disappointment, and perhaps the reason more is not being done, is the City’s inability to engage the community in any meaningful discussion about the problem. In fact countless emails sent to City traffic engineers were never responded to or even acknowledged that they were received. Instead, the City came out and counted cars and attempted to measure speeds. Had they asked anyone who lives in the neighborhood, they would have known that the speed markers were in the wrong spot and they were measuring speeds in the height of the pandemic when no one was leaving their house. No one talked to the parents, the kids, the crossing guards, the drivers, our safety officer or the school.
The night that the sweet dog was mowed down happened after the City added some paint to our street and made adjustments to the intersection in front of Gold Camp. The driver was going over the 25-mph side-street limit, and was too wide on her turn. The dog was at the apron of the driveway, not in the middle of the street. It could have just as easily had been a child.
No child should have to lose their life for our City to take action. But the responsibility does not rest with our City alone. They could make actual effective changes to the streets and accidents will still happen if we — all of us in this neighborhood — can’t adjust our behavior.
We are the parents who are late and distracted when dropping kids off or getting to work so we drive too fast, drop kids were we are not supposed to and become impatient with, or even blind to, the kids in the crosswalk. We are the parents of teenagers who are speeding down the street — or even worse — giving the bird to pedestrians who end up yelling “SLOW DOWN” out of fear for their safety. We are the ones who all bear responsibility for paying attention and slowing down.
In an attempt to highlight the issue, three of us got together to purchase signs that are placed along the route our kids use to walk to school. They are meant to remind everyone that these are our kids and our responsibility. I know it’s not enough, but we are tired, sad and frankly worried about the safely of our kids.
If you have a moment to spare, I would encourage you to observe the throngs of kids who stream onto Cresta starting around 7:30 in the morning and make their way to school. There is laughter, energy, excitement and joy. We have pounded street safety in to our kids’ heads, but they are only half of the equation. We all know who wins in the kid vs. car scenario.
So please, heed the call of your neighbors, hear our pleas on behalf of our kids. It’s on all of us to do better.
Nissa Steinhour, Dawnellen Dotson and Leah Urban, Colorado Springs