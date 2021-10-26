CMSD school board candidates speak out
In response to accusations of “extremism” made by a local community member, and in light of Attorney General Merrick Garland’s attack on parents across America who have been labeled “domestic terrorists” for standing up and voicing their opinions, we, candidates for Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 School Board Directors, would like to clarify our views in a joint statement:
- Medical decisions should be made by parents, free of force, coercion, or pressure
- As elected officials, school board members have the responsibility to reflect constituents’ values when considering curriculum
- Students should be educated in civic responsibility and governmental workings beginning in grades K through 12
- The Constitution is the supreme document by which all resulting laws are interpreted
- We, as citizens of the United States, are beneficiaries of the liberties granted to us by the Constitution; It is our duty to uphold and defend these liberties whenever government overreaches its authority.
Mary Louise Fiddler and Dr. Rae Ann Weber, Colorado Springs
•••
Letters to the editor are published on a space-available basis in the Cheyenne Edition. Send letters to michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com. Priority goes to letters 250 words or fewer. Letters should have the author's full name, address and phone number for verification purposes. The Cheyenne Edition reserves the right to edit submissions.