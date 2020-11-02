Pharmaceuticals in the dental field
In the midst of a global pandemic, many people in Colorado Springs might be hesitant to see their dentist. However, the mouth is an entryway into the body, and dentists can often identify health problems early on. It’s also important to mention that major stresses in one’s life can impact dental hygiene. With the COVID-19 pandemic increasing stress for many, dental visits are critical.
Understanding this important role, rest assured that the dental community, especially now with the COVID-19 positivity rate climbing, is taking extra precautions to ensure our patients’ safety. Screening for fevers, requiring intense protective equipment, emailing documents for signatures, and intensive cleaning regiments are all meant to enhance patient and staff protection.
We aren’t compromising on quality care either. Despite our healthcare system being strained by the COVID-19 pandemic, dental offices are equipped with the proper tools and medications to provide patients with the best dental care. Working side by side with our healthcare distribution partners, we’ve been able to obtain the medicines and pharmaceutical supplies we need, despite disruptions and demands from COVID-19.
COVID-19 cases continue to rise and fall in Colorado, but don’t let that keep you from seeing your dentists. Thanks to our planning and our resilient partners within the healthcare supply chain, we are equipped and ready to serve patients.
Brandi McCrossen, RDH, BSDH
Colorado Springs
