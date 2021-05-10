We can keep both citizens and bears safe
As a former member of the Bearsmart Task Force, I I thought it would be prudent to remind our Colorado Springs citizens and businesses of a new ordinance that went into effect on March 1, 2020. This ordinance is meant to protect citizens from interactions with our bear population.
Bears are very hungry upon emerging from hibernation and look for easy and tasty sources of food. Our trash is extremely attractive to bears. Since most of our bears live west of I-25, all residents and businesses west of I-25 are required to contain their trash until 5 a.m. the morning of trash pickup. This can be done by keeping trash in a shed, garage, enclosed space around a dumpster, or a certified bear-resistant trash can.
Failure to do so can result in more bears being put down, potentially dangerous interactions between humans and bears, and warnings and fines be issued to violators.
Let’s work together as a community to do all we can to keep our citizens and bears safe. It’s possible for us to coexist harmoniously.
Suzanne Kemp, Colorado Springs
