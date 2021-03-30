CMSD not cancel culture, it’s necessary
When I was at Wasson High School in the 60s, football brain concussions were trivialized. Many players even played with concussions. Even our coaches didn’t take them seriously.
I can remember running backs having to carry a football in a basket around to classes all week because they fumbled when they still had concussions from the hit that caused it. Over the years, newer, stronger helmets were weaponized and helmet to helmet hits multiplied brain injuries. Sixty years later, driven by civil suits, that all quickly changed. Yet, most older fans still mock the players for “ruining football” despite scientific proof showing that concussions have destroyed lives and caused suicides.
The “Indian Mascot” issue is similar. This isn’t about “cancel culture.” The Cheyenne Mountain School District Board of Education’s “Indian Mascot Resolution” powerfully shows what drove this change in eight key points. Just look at four of their points and then explain why any board that cares for its children should ignore them:
“WHEREAS, the National Congress of American Indians, the oldest, largest, and most representative national organization serving American Indian and Alaska Native tribal nations and their citizens, has called for an end to “Indian” sports mascots due to the harm they cause;
WHEREAS, many Native Americans living in our community have asked District 12 to retire the “Indians” team name;
WHEREAS, mental health associations such as the American Sociological Association, American Counseling Association and American Psychological Association have recommended ending all American Indian mascots due to the damaging effects on both the Native and non-Native population;
WHEREAS, the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights has called for an end to the use of Native American images and team names by non-native schools because their use “mocks and trivializes Native American culture” and have the potential to create racially hostile environments . . .
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Education that the Indians team name be retired at the conclusion of the 2020-2021 academic year ...”
Jonathan Reilly
Colorado Springs
