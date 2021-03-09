Tired of politically sensitive material in the Cheyenne Edition
Every Wednesday I look forward to reading the Cheyenne Edition, which typically covers current events involving friends and neighbors in our relatively small but tight-knit community. Every once in a while, there’s an editorial that takes a slightly political view, but there’s usually a counter-argument presented as well.
In the Feb. 17 edition I encountered an opinion column entitled “‘Gun nut’ has a warning” and in the March 3 edition there was an article, “Colorado Springs chapter of Moms Demand Action advocates to end gun violence,” advocating for gun control.
While I understand that Pikes Peak Newspapers typically share articles, I would respectfully point out that some of these articles don’t necessarily align with the views of the Cheyenne Mountain community. I know I don’t speak for all of my neighbors but perhaps, in the future, you could either present a counter-view article or simply avoid controversial and political topics altogether. It’s my opinion that articles addressing these issues are more appropriately tailored for the Gazette Telegraph rather than the Cheyenne Edition. Thanks very much for your understanding.
Respectfully,
Jerry Siegel
Colorado Springs
