Pikes Peak Newspapers letters to the editor

My Dream (a poem)

After the presidential election in 1968, I was so pleased that the U.S. would elect a person of color (even though I did not agree with any of President Obama’s programs or policies and did not vote for him) that I was motivated to write this poem. I am not a writer or poet, but I felt like I could write this poem. It seems to be much more applicable for our time now than when it was written.

“My Dream”

I, TOO, HAVE A DREAM

A DREAM THAT WILL NOT BE FULFILLED

THAT THE SOUGHT AFTER “SOME DAY” BECOMES TODAY

AND OUR RACIST THOUGHTS AND ACTS BE STILLED

MY DREAM IS NOT FOR FUTURE TIME

NOT FOR SONS AND DAUGHTERS OR CHILDREN’S CHILDREN

BUT IT IS FOR ME AND YOU AND NOW

THAT WE ARE THAT WHICH WE SHOULD HAVE ALWAYS BEEN

DO YOU NOT SHUDDER AND CRINGE IN SHAME

THE WORDS “TO THE BACK OF THE BUS” WERE EVER SPOKEN?

YES, PEOPLE ARE, THANKFULLY, DIFFERENT IN COLOR OF SKIN

BUT LET TODAY BE THE DAY WALLS ARE BROKEN

THREE SCORE AND ONE, I HAVE SEEN SOME CHANGE

MORE IN MYSELF THAN MOST, I’M SURE

BUT I WILL NOT WAIT TO BE SATISFIED

HOPING FROM MY GOVERNMENT OR CHURCH A CURE

A PERSON OF SCIENCE OR A PERSON OF FAITH

IT SHOULD NOT MATTER OR DIFFERENCE MAKE

FORT IT IS SELF EVIDENT TO THOUGHTFUL MAN

THE PATH TO JUSTICE THAT ALL MUST TAKE

Guy Nanney, Colorado Springs

• • •

