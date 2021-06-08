My Dream (a poem)
After the presidential election in 1968, I was so pleased that the U.S. would elect a person of color (even though I did not agree with any of President Obama’s programs or policies and did not vote for him) that I was motivated to write this poem. I am not a writer or poet, but I felt like I could write this poem. It seems to be much more applicable for our time now than when it was written.
“My Dream”
I, TOO, HAVE A DREAM
A DREAM THAT WILL NOT BE FULFILLED
THAT THE SOUGHT AFTER “SOME DAY” BECOMES TODAY
AND OUR RACIST THOUGHTS AND ACTS BE STILLED
MY DREAM IS NOT FOR FUTURE TIME
NOT FOR SONS AND DAUGHTERS OR CHILDREN’S CHILDREN
BUT IT IS FOR ME AND YOU AND NOW
THAT WE ARE THAT WHICH WE SHOULD HAVE ALWAYS BEEN
DO YOU NOT SHUDDER AND CRINGE IN SHAME
THE WORDS “TO THE BACK OF THE BUS” WERE EVER SPOKEN?
YES, PEOPLE ARE, THANKFULLY, DIFFERENT IN COLOR OF SKIN
BUT LET TODAY BE THE DAY WALLS ARE BROKEN
THREE SCORE AND ONE, I HAVE SEEN SOME CHANGE
MORE IN MYSELF THAN MOST, I’M SURE
BUT I WILL NOT WAIT TO BE SATISFIED
HOPING FROM MY GOVERNMENT OR CHURCH A CURE
A PERSON OF SCIENCE OR A PERSON OF FAITH
IT SHOULD NOT MATTER OR DIFFERENCE MAKE
FORT IT IS SELF EVIDENT TO THOUGHTFUL MAN
THE PATH TO JUSTICE THAT ALL MUST TAKE
Guy Nanney, Colorado Springs
