Good Samaritans exist
On the 9th of February I lost my wallet in the Cheyenne neighborhood. I want to say thank you, thank you, thank you to Roland for returning the wallet to my front door. It is so nice to know that there are still good, honest people in our community.
Deanna Speer
Colorado Springs
