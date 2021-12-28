Re: Dec. 22 From the Editor column
I wish to protest the discontinuation of the Cheyenne Edition! I looked forward to it. Very sad to see
I particularly liked the hiking trail guides and gardening guides
Allan Davidson, Colorado Springs
The best job ever
Regrettably, The Cheyenne Edition will be ceasing publication at the end of this year. I feel like I have had the best job ever for the past four years, and I want to give a shoutout to all who made this possible.
Thanks to all of you for reading my articles, including my monthly travel column. It has been a great pleasure to write profiles, cover neighborhood news and events, explore local history, and report back to you. My travel has been greatly enhanced knowing that you would be traveling along with me throughout my wanderlust. Thank you for all of your welcome and kind feedback.
I also want to thank former editor, Hannah Blick, who took a chance on a newbie who simply loved to write. She opened doors for me that I would not have imagined, as I was re-inventing myself. And thanks to current editor, Michelle Karas, who has been endlessly supportive.
It is with great sadness that I say goodbye to all of you readers. It has been a great ride, and I couldn’t have done it without you!
Libby Kinder, Cheyenne Edition contributor, Colorado Springs