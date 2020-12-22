This was the year that was(n’t)
Once upon a time there was a year, when all the people lived in fear.
From a far off land came a virus, that could truly kill us
If it came too near.
Keep your distance! Stay away. That’s what all the scientists say.
Disinfect everything says Dr. Fauci the “king”
Or you will surely pay.
You cannot shake my hand. That’s forever banned.
Cover your face with a mask. Why? you might ask
Well, it’s the law of the land.
You can’t shop for the things you choose. But you can still get pot or booze.
Masks and Clorox wipes are all gone. It appears everything’s gone wrong.
Next I’m sorry your job you might lose.
Stay safe, stay inside. From the virus you must wide.
We’re living a life of doom. School and work all done on Zoom.
How much of this can we abide.
You can’t go to church to pray. But the strip joints will take your pay.
Large protests you may go. There the virus is not your foe.
Have we all lost our way?
The hospitals are all packed. The economy has slacked.
The streets are all bare. Go out only if you dare.
The virus may attack.
No shows of affection. It’s for your protection.
No voting in person. Actually we know who really won.
For there was fraud in our election.
Two oh, Two oh, You must go!
Twenty twenty-one will there be any fun?
Or just another year of woe.
I’d love to hold you tight, but only when it’s right.
So I’ll wish you good health and oh so much wealth
As we continue to fight.
Diane Riley
Colorado Springs