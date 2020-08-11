Re: Aug. 5 article “Should Cheyenne Mountain keep or alter its mascot?”
How ironic that Larissa Marulli culturally appropriates the “feelings” of Cheyenne Indians and concludes that they are offended by the CMHS mascot; thus, her apparent outrage over such a trifling matter. One can only assume that she cannot see this irony because her “woke” education did not include critical thinking and/or logic. But that is another debate for another day.
Given the way her generation makes claims regarding societal wrongdoings, I wager she has not spoken to a single Cheyenne Indian regarding the CMHS mascot to see if any of them are truly offended. After all, the bonafide Cheyenne Indians are the only voices that really matter in this debate.
I therefore encourage Ms. Marulli to speak to tribe members and determine their real feelings about the CMHS mascot. If a sufficient number of them are indeed offended, then change the mascot. Otherwise, she should stop assuming that her feelings and ideas represent those for whom she seeks “social justice.”
Blair Stewart
Colorado Springs
